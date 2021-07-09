Connect with us

Here's Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for Egusi Ijebu

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is taking us through the steps of preparing Egusi Ijebu soup.

Egusi Ijebu is a light soup made from melon seeds and cooked without vegetables. It originates in the South Western part of Nigeria, from the Ijebus’, hence the name.  It’s delicious and really simple to make.

She says; “There are so many ways to enjoy Egusi Soup and this Is one of them. Egusi Ijebu Is a special delicacy of the Ijebu people of Nigeria.”

Watch the tutorial below:

