Sunky O lifestyle company launched with a boundary pushing party in Lagos! Click for the Vibe & Moments

Lagos, Nigeria is set to experience lifestyle, events and memories like never before with the launch of the Sunky O Lifestyle Company.

The private event which took place in Lekki witnessed a slew of notable personalities, celebrities, fashion designers, media personalities and lifestyle enthusiasts who gathered to experience a world of the Sunky O Lifestyle Company as it aims to bridge the gap between their clients and audiences in a unique way which sets them on an amplified stage in the Lagos lifestyle scene and the world at large

The event kicked off with the red-carpet reception that saw the attendance of N6, Moet Abebe, Bukky George-Taylor, Mercy Eke were some of the people who glammed up at the unveiling in Lagos.

Guests were treated to an open bar that served premium cocktails, savory finger foods and sweet treats that left a lasting satiating experience on our taste buds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The creative lead Sunkanmi Ojulari believes in making an impact by creating moments of lasting memories.



_______________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content