Noxolo Dlamini & Candice Modiselle explain some of Mzansi’s Popular Dance Lingo on "Talk That Talk"

BN TV Living

Here's Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for Egusi Ijebu

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Is This Seat Taken" featuring Prettyboy D-O

BN TV

Victor Collins Performs Acoustic Version of "Beautiful" in 2nd Episode of the "Pink-Room" Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Official Teaser for Upcoming Movie "Bitter Rain" starring Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze

BN TV Music Scoop

Oxlade talks Reality Music, Creative Process & Relationship on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix’s New Docuseries Gives an Intimate Look Inside the Life of Naomi Osaka | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz talk Finances in Relationships & Entitlement on the "OffAir Show"

BN TV

#BBNaija's Tolani Baj discusses Dating In Lagos & Getting Dragged on Social Media in New Vlog

BN TV

Priscilla Ojo's Ghana Vlog is all about her Adventurous Girls Trip

BN TV

You’ve seen them get down on “Jiva!” but can Noxolo Dlamini, Candice Modiselle and Zazi Kunene explain some of Mzansi’s popular dance lingo?

The South African actress star in the newly released 5-part series “Jiva!” which debuted on Netflix on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Watch them as they play “Talk That Talk”:

Missed our chat with Noxolo and Candice? You can catch up here and also watch our interview with Stella Dlangalala and Sne Mbatha.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

