Noxolo Dlamini & Candice Modiselle explain some of Mzansi’s Popular Dance Lingo on “Talk That Talk”

You’ve seen them get down on “Jiva!” but can Noxolo Dlamini, Candice Modiselle and Zazi Kunene explain some of Mzansi’s popular dance lingo?

The South African actress star in the newly released 5-part series “Jiva!” which debuted on Netflix on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Watch them as they play “Talk That Talk”:

Missed our chat with Noxolo and Candice? You can catch up here and also watch our interview with Stella Dlangalala and Sne Mbatha.