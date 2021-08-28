The Drama Continues in Episode 5 of “Papa Benji” Season 2

Connect with us
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 5 of “Papa Benji” season 2 is tagged ‘Man Or Woman’.

Off Basketmouth‘s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

