They Said I Couldn’t: Author, Orator, Poet Maryam Bukar is using global platforms to break stereotypes in Northern Nigeria & Beyond

#BNxBBNaija6: Yerins on his Love Interest, Different Sides & Struggles as a Polymath

A Day in the Life of The Mighty McClures - Interviews, School, & Walks to the Park

Chef Tolani is Sharing her Diary as a Kitchen Lover | See the First Two Chapters

Dimma Umeh's 10-Minute Makeup Tutorial for Work & School

Chef Fregz Narrates his Journey to Becoming a Chef on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

An Interracial Couple have to Prove their Love in Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s “Visa On Arrival”

Ufuoma McDermott Recommends How to Say No in Nollywood on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

#BNxBBNaija 10 Questions With Yerins - Here's what He Had to Say about Some of the 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and the Tout Too" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Teaser

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 7 of ‘They Said I Couldn’t’ features the story of an Author, Orator and Poet – Maryam Bukar.
‘They said I Couldn’t’ is a docu-series brought to you by Sunlight Nigeria in collaboration with Under 40 CEOs.

Everyone opposed her dreams as a woman, but Maryam proved to them that gender is never a limitation.

Watch this 6-minute episode right HERE

Oftentimes, we’re inspired by the stories of successful women. But hardly do we know what goes on behind the scenes. Their struggles, the several times they’ve gotten NOs for answers.

Meet Maryam Bukar in this episode as she takes us through her journey as the “Crowning Poet of the Northern Nigerian Woman”.
Maryam Bukar is a poet, gender advocate, wellness enthusiast and the new voice of young emerging Africans. She holds a Bachelors degree in Information Technology from Radford University College, Accra, Ghana.

About Maryam Bukar
Maryam is an inspiring leader, a social media influencer, and a brand advocate. Through her platforms, she provides visibility for brands and promotes their essence to the hundreds of thousands of her followers – the demography of the followers is spread across Nigeria – particularly young women from Northern Nigeria who are challenging the status quo and seeking better opportunities for Nigerian women. She has worked with multinationals, government and international Non-Governmental Organisations such as Malta Guinness, UNICEF, UNFPA, African Union, Jobberman, VLISCO and The Federal Government of Nigeria.

Maryam’s work has received several awards including GWEN Luminary Awards; The Royal African Young Leadership Award and recognition from the Special Envoy on Youth from the African Union Commission. Her story continues to inspire other Africans and is a regular feature across BBC, Arise TV, Channels, TVC and NTA.
Maryam’s poetry and Varieatea’s wellness products symbolize her belief in the human spirit and the need to heal the earth, the mind and drive social consciousness. She uses her spoken word to inspire the idea of a world of equality and justice where every voice is heard.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

