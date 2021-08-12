Chef Tolani is Sharing her Diary as a Kitchen Lover | See the First Two Chapters

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Chef Tolani, the beauty and brain behind “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” is taking us on her journey thus far. The food blogger is recounting her story from the sacrifices, investments made and struggles of creating good content to finally seeing them pay off and gaining ground in the food blogging space.

See the first two chapters of her diary and what she has to say:

Chapter 1: And The Journey Begins

The road may be rough, the journey may be tough and the experience may be bitter, but they are stepping stones to our future thrones.” – Bamigboye Olurotimi.

I did get my fair share; those low moments and times when I wanted to quit, when I had had enough! But as they say ‘Nothing good comes easy’. The story continues…

Chapter 2: A Fresh Chapter

 

 

Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing. –Pele

I love what I do, it is my dream and there was no way I was going to give it up! Nothing was going to faze me. So, I took learnings, put in the work and made the needed investment.

As you can see, it all paid off! But guess what guys, I am not even done! Thank you all for the love and support thus far, I love you all. Watch out for for My Next Chapter!

Photo Credit: @diaryofakitchenlover



