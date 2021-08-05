Connect with us

Everything is Coming to Light in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos' "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

Watch Kate Henshaw, Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna in the Teaser for Annie Macaulay Idibia's Series "Nkoyo"

New Music + Lyric Video: Dremo feat. Patoranking - Wonder

Ms Banks Meets Eve in Episode 4 of "Bank On It" Season 2

Zeelicious Foods' Boiled Plaintain & Vegetable Sauce Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Dinner Fix

Naz, Zulu & Damola speak on Annoyances & Nollywood Controversy on Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

The Official Trailer for Toka Mcbaror's "Bitter Rain" starring Mike Ezuruonye, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze is Here!

It's a Talent Show in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV's "Visa On Arrival"

#BNxBBNaija6: The 2nd Episode of Our Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

Things are about to Get Really Dirty in Episode 12 of RED TV's "Public Figure"

It looks like Azeez finally joined the bad gang and on the other hand, everywhere seems hot for Mufu, George and Otunba. There’s a snake in their midst and it’s all coming to light.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Watch the new episode below:

