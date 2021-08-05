They Said I Couldn’t: Luxury Leather Products Entrepreneur Zainab Aliyu proved the Doubters Wrong

Connect with us

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Episode 6 of ‘They Said I Couldn’t’ features the story of a luxury leather goods entrepreneur – Zainab Aliyu.

‘They said I Couldn’t’ is a docu-series brought to you by Sunlight Nigeria in collaboration with Under 40 CEOs.

Everyone doubted Zainab’s capabilities simply because she’s a woman, but the oppositions made her more determined than ever to reach her goals.

Watch this 6-minute episode HERE

Oftentimes, we’re inspired by the stories of successful women. But hardly do we know what goes on behind the scenes. Their struggles, the several times they’ve gotten NOs for answers.

Meet Zainab Aliyu in this episode as she takes us through her unrelenting journey into the crafts market.

About Zainab
Zainab Aliyu is a Finance Professional and a UK qualified Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA) with over 15 years of experience mainly in the oil and gas sector, across five continents.

Zainab is also the CEO & Creative Director of AABOUX, a stylish luxurious leather brand founded in 2017. After a long search for specific styles she couldn’t seem to find anywhere, she sketched, designed and created her first two leather handbags. She discovered her creative side, which felt natural, fulfilling and stirred a fire in her.

AABOUX creates limited edition and quality statement pieces using our signature stitch-less technique; from exquisitely and ethically sourced leathers.

AABOUX is passionate about and is proud to be a part of changing the narrative around Nigeria and Africa. All their items are produced in Lagos by third-generation skilled artisans.

AABOUX has participated in the prestigious Coterie NY (Sep 2019), NY Now (Jan 2020), Stylehouse Files Digital (Aug 2020) and Coterie Digital (Sep 2020). Locally, we have participated in Lagos Leather Fair, Fashion Souk and Xretail.

Zainab is passionate about philanthropy and is involved in several causes aimed at education, healthcare, children, women, internally displaced persons and mental health matters. She enjoys travelling, art, reading, fashion, photography and current affairs.

