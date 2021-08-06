Connect with us

Landwey's Isimi Lagos launches the Tree Farm Initiative to support the UN SDG Goals

Trees provide oxygen, store carbon, stabilize the soil and generally give life to the world”, so was said by Olawale Ayilara, Group Managing Director, LandWey, developers of Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s First Wellness City during the Isimi Lagos Project Introduction Festival and Tree Farm Initiative at Epe, Lagos.

As he planted the first tree of the Tree Farm initiative, Olawale stressed the importance of trees in our ecosystem and how the initiative was created to contribute meaningfully to the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals established in 2015 to “Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss“.

On a small commercial scale, the green initiative will also provide a nursery to grow and nurture unique and endangered trees for people looking to contribute their quota to the UN’s SDG goals by growing their own trees. “The Tree Farm Initiative, a key part of the Polo and Wellness City, also helps to largely retain and maintain the natural state of Isimi Lagos as the buildings, road networks, and other infrastructure will be built around the existing geological structure”, Olawale assures.

Other features of the Wellness City will include a tech valley, solar-driven power solution, state-of-the-art golf and polo course, farm-to-table experience, eco-friendly transportation to mention a few. Located in the heart of Epe, Isimi Lagos is Nigeria’s First Polo and Wellness City with spaces inspired by nature, powered by technology, and crafted for all-round peace of mind and body

