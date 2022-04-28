LandWey Presents Isimi Lagos | See Photos from the Launch



If you ask Nigerians with an appreciation of the finer things in life to describe their dream home, you will likely get a variety of answers, but one constant will be the word tranquillity. Isimi Lagos, a sanctuary inspired by eco-friendly nature-powered technology and built for the peace of mind of its residents, is set to open its doors for full occupancy in Nigeria’s economic capital-Lagos in 2030.

Isimi Lagos is named after the Yoruba word “Isimi,” which means “rest” or “peace of mind.” It is the hopes to improve the quality of life of its residents by providing the perfect natural escape to create their dream home away from the city’s environmental concerns. Isimi Lagos, a subsidiary of Landwey Investment, Africa’s premier commercial and real estate corporation, plans to transform 305 acres of land and a string of sites on the Lekki Lagoon’s north shore into Nigeria’s First Wellness & Lifestyle City.

The $142m city project will be powered by green and eco-friendly energy. To further reduce pollution, only electric cars are permitted as a means of mobility within the city and all food products are farmed fresh locally. It will provide residents with a vast array of health and wellness-oriented activities and facilities such as a golf course, polo turf, spa, hiking pathways, gym facilities and several Olympic standard pools. The city takes into account other aspects of a person’s lifestyle with an amphitheatre, forestry, work & living spaces and helipad& boat jetty for easy accessibility to the city.

Origin One, The Village, Green Life Colony, and The Emergence are the clusters of structures in the city’s residential areas, all of which will offer both work and living spaces with 21st-century conveniences while retaining and respecting the topography of the surrounding natural environment.

Olawale Ayilara, Group CEO of Oxygen Holdings, parent company of Landwey Investment speaking at therecently held Isimi 2030 Symposium at Landwey Headquarters.



“We have designed a first of its kind natural escape in West Africa. The first leg of Infrastructural developments has been signed off with the key contractor and constructions are set to begin closely. Presently, we have about 250 citizens vested interest in the potentials of the Isimi Lagos project and we are more than excited to kick-start.”

The Isimi 2030 Symposium unveiled the masterplan for the city. The now annual event will give stakeholder regularly updates on the progress of the construction efforts until completion. The event which drew prominent media houses and industry leaders, began with a series of video reveals that captured the Isimi vision in audio and visual content for the audience. It also witnessed the signing of the Infrastructural Contract between Landwey and its partners, Zenith Construction Ltd. It was clear from the audience reaction that the Isimi Lagos 2030 is not just a real estate idea, but one that will shape the future of living in Lagos.

For nature, health & wellness enthusiasts, Isimi Lagos offers a plethora of possibilities. It is the ideal meeting point between technology, architecture, lifestyle wellness and nature. The city will be ready for full habitation in 2030.

See photos of the City:

Sponsored Content