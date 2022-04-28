In Celebration of Earth Day GIVO hosted an Official Earth Day Exhibition themed ‘Invested in the Earth’ | See Photos

It was an exciting time at the GIVO Earth Day Exhibition on Friday, April 22, 2022. Themed: Invested in the Earth, the GIVO Exhibition was organized to highlight the impact of man-made activities on the Earth’s current state, showcase GIVO’s contribution to a waste-free environment, and kick-start conversations around the future of recycling and a circular economy in Africa.

The exhibition explored the following areas:

Proven systems that strengthen recycling value chains across municipalities

The role of technology and digitization in formalizing the informal waste management ecosystem

The process of utilizing recyclable materials to facilitate a circular economy

The environmental & economic implications of the adoption of the circularity concept.

In attendance at the event were members of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), The World Bank, Federal Ministry of Environment, government parastatals, recyclers, and eco-conscious individuals who commended the GIVO solution and expressed interest in promoting and amplifying its vision.

They were also privileged to receive opening remarks from Yuzurio Susumu, the Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Collins Omokaro, Special Adviser to the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

The Exhibition was a highly immersive experience, with practical demonstrations of the three major levers that make up GIVO and facilitate our mission to make recycling convenient, sustainable and rewarding. These levers include:

GIVO technology: Powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) technology and Artificial Intelligence, the GIVO technology ensures efficiency and digitization of operations. This technology is integrated with mobile apps, web, and USSD platforms making it easy for users to deposit their recyclables, and receive incentives and other benefits. More details here

At GIVO, not only are we reducing waste and environmental pollution, but we are also providing economic opportunities and wealth creation for underserved communities. This is evidenced by our impact in creating over 25 full-time jobs for women and youth, providing over N600,000 in incentives, and reducing carbon emissions into the environment by 50 metric tons. More details here

By providing an end-to-end recycling solution, GIVO is not only collecting recyclable materials from households and the environment, but also processing these materials into useful consumer and industrial goods such as furniture, and industrial fittings, and as sustainable alternatives in construction and design. More details here

Speaking about the event, Victor Boyle-Komolafe, the co-founder and CEO of GIVO mentioned that this exhibition is one of many that GIVO would organize shortly to spread the word about sustainability and recycling in Nigeria and get people involved. He also expressed that the need for convenient and efficient recycling solutions in Nigeria could not be overemphasized and GIVO is perfectly positioned as a sustainable solution to the waste problem in Africa.

