Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu & Wife have tested Negative | Check out more Updates

Lagos State has Again Given 11 COVID-19 Survivors the Green Light 👏🏾

Asking Elon Musk for Ventilators, Inappropriate or a Nice Move?

Prince Charles is Sending a Message of Positivity to Everyone Across the Globe + Other Recent Updates on COVID-19

Coronavirus Survivors in Lagos are Sharing Joy & Information with the #SomethingNewChallenge

Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

President Muhammadu Buhari has Signed a COVID-19 Regulation + Other Recent Updates

Good News! Lagos State has Released 5 COVID-19 Survivors 👏🏾

Learn How to Protect Yourself from Coronavirus in Your Language

Omoni Oboli is Taking Us Through Her Days in Self-Isolation

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The number of confirmed cases have passed 1 million globally

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. Italy remains the country worst affected by the outbreak, with 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain, with 10,003 deaths.

Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the US university’s figures. The US has the most cases, and more than 1,000 died there in the past day.

Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Joke, have tested negative for coronavirus. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this known early Friday morning.

The World Bank approves $160 billion in emergency aid over 15 months to help countries deal with the impact of the pandemic

The World Bank has approved the first steps in a plan to roll out US$160 billion in emergency aid over 15 months to help countries deal with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The board of the Washington-based development lender approved the first set of fast-track crisis projects, with an initial $1.9 billion going to 25 countries, and operations moving forward in another 40 nations, the bank said in a statement.

Malawi announces first coronavirus cases

Malawi on Thursday announced its first three coronavirus infections, one of the last African countries to report the potentially deadly disease. The southern African country was one of the few without any confirmed cases along with the Comoros, Lesotho, Sao Tome, and Principe and South Sudan.

President Peter Mutharika said the infections were in the capital Lilongwe. The first was detected in an elderly woman who had recently traveled to India to visit her relatives.

After 14 days in isolation, Buhari’s daughter rejoins the family

One of President Buhari’s daughters has completed the recommended 14 days of isolation and reunited with her family. She went into isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, revealed on March 19 that her daughter, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, was in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a series of tweets, she said her daughter had acted based on the advice of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Nigeria records 10 new coronavirus cases in Lagos and Abuja

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 184. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via Twitter on Thursday.

It tweeted that Lagos State recorded seven new cases while Abuja had three. The development brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 98 and Abuja 34.

Governor Udom Emmanuel announces total lockdown in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has announced a total cessation of movement and prohibition of events of any kind for 14 days. This followed confirmation of five cases of coronavirus in the state.

Wimbledon 2020 canceled in response to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club announced on Wednesday. It is the first time the championships, due to take place between June 28 and July 11, have been called off since World War II.

The Championships were scheduled to run from 29 June until 12 July but as tennis officials prepared for emergency talks this week cancellation swiftly became unavoidable.

Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

