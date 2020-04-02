Connect with us

News

Lagos State has Again Given 11 COVID-19 Survivors the Green Light 👏🏾

News

Asking Elon Musk for Ventilators, Inappropriate or a Nice Move?

News

Prince Charles is Sending a Message of Positivity to Everyone Across the Globe + Other Recent Updates on COVID-19

News

Coronavirus Survivors in Lagos are Sharing Joy & Information with the #SomethingNewChallenge

News

Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has Signed a COVID-19 Regulation + Other Recent Updates

News

Good News! Lagos State has Released 5 COVID-19 Survivors 👏🏾

News

Learn How to Protect Yourself from Coronavirus in Your Language

Movies & TV News Scoop

Omoni Oboli is Taking Us Through Her Days in Self-Isolation

News

Coronavirus: More States Impose Curfews | Check Out More Updates

News

Lagos State has Again Given 11 COVID-19 Survivors the Green Light 👏🏾

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We’ve got some good news from Lagos State – eleven more COVID-19 survivors have been discharged from the isolation centre in the state. This brings the total of recoveries to 18 since the index case was reported.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the news on Instagram and it has again got people full of joy and hope. He also shared that the results of the tests came out negative twice and they pose no threat to their families or community.

The statement reads:

Dear Lagosians,
I am happy to break to you, the news of the discharge today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.
They have fully recovered, tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. This brings to 18 the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.

It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality, and we hope and pray that it remains so. We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the community.

That the tests results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance to us that they pose no threat to the community. We are therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment for a disease free State.

May I warn that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to experience. We should be sober as the battle continues.

Reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities, as well as those massing for religious purposes are quite unfortunate. This kind of insensitivity could be a weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission of the infection.

The order for law enforcement agents to ensure that residents comply with the directive to stay indoors remains. I enjoin members of the Organised Private Sector and others to read the Federal Government’s guidelines on the restriction of movement so that the directive is not breached in any way.

Again, I assure you as your Governor and Incident Commander, we will not relent in our efforts to completely eradicate this disease from our state.
Thank You all and God bless.

Photo Credit: jidesanwoolu

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Farida Yahya: Your Mental Health May Be Affecting Your Business

#BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

It’s Time To Be Very Careful with Your Account Details

Advertisement
css.php