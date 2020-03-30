Good News! Lagos State has Released 5 COVID-19 Survivors 👏🏾

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Together, we flatten the curve!

We’ve got some good news from Lagos State – five COVID-19 survivors have been discharged from the isolation centre in the state.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the news on Instagram and it has got people full of hope.

The statement reads:

With so much joy and pleasure in my heart, I hereby inform you dear Lagosians that we have discharged five people from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) today.
They have survived the COVID-19 disease and have been given a clean bill of health.

The survivors are four males and one female, bringing the total number of survivors from the center to eight.

These our survivors who were quarantined and treated at the isolation centre for two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus have expressed their deep gratitude to all the health workers who took great care of them while they were in the facility.

This is a testament to the fact that testing positive for coronavirus is not a death sentence, but that is not to say that we should not adhere to the strict guidelines on prevention of the disease.

We are doing all we can within our powers to curtail the spread of the virus so that life could return to normal, and we would not rest until we have achieved zero transmission.

Lagos state Government will continue to work effectively, efficiently and diligently to protect the health and lives of its citizens.

This is a feat we would not have achieved without the support of the Federal Government, Private sector, well meaning Nigerians and the general public.

And for this I say, Thank You all and God bless.

 

