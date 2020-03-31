President Muhammadu Buhari has Signed a COVID-19 Regulation + Other Recent Updates

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, giving him the executive powers to declare coronavirus a dangerous infectious disease.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, explained that this is “in exercise of the powers conferred on the president by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004).” It also stated that the COVID-19 regulation gives the president the legal backing for all the measures his government has put in place to curtail the spread of the ravaging virus particularly the lockdown of some states.

Here’s the full statement:

PRESIDENT BUHARI SIGNS COVID-19 REGULATIONS, 2020 In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, signed the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared Covid-19 a dangerous infectious disease. The Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country. In addition, to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations. Femi Adesina

March 30, 2020

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reports second death from Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and 1 death. According to the agency, 13 cases were confirmed in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State. This brings the total number of cases to 131 in Nigeria.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths pic.twitter.com/qXWEsSWG4y — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 30, 2020

NCDC is also educating Nigerians on who truly deserves to undergo a coronavirus test.

We've updated national case definitons for #COVID19

Who can be tested? 1. Returning travellers with fever, cough or difficulty breathing 2. Contacts of confirmed cases with these symptoms 3. Those with fever & respiratory symptoms in areas of moderate-high prevalence pic.twitter.com/jT1KIwoUj8 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 30, 2020

Seyi Makinde tests positive to COVID-19 & Oyo State releases

On Monday, March 30, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The Governor shared the news on Twitter, where he made it known that he remains asymptomatic and would remain in isolation, adding that he has appointed “Prof. Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan as the Head of Oyo COVID-19 Task Force while he recovers”.

I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/SX6UAYBb0S — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020

According to a press release on the Oyo State Instagram page, “Seyi Makinde was one of the governors who attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja last week. After the meeting, the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) had sent an advisory to its members who attended the Abuja meeting to go into self- isolation or undergo COVID-19 test. The result of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s test came after the State’s index case was released from the COVID-19 isolation centre”.

The press release also stated:

The release of the patient was consequent upon the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre, Ibadan. The patient who returned from America had initially tested negative but tested positive after the second test. The index case had been in self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23, 2020. The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Taiwo Ladipo confirmed that the index case has been released after spending six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests which resulted in his release. He added that the index case is well, very stable and now back to his house. The infectious disease specialist will be reviewing him for follow up action. The public is urged to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Taskforce and also follow proper hygienic practices of regular handwashing with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and also practising social distancing.

Meanwhile, in the United States of America, the number of COVID-19 cases still on the rise

According to CNN Health’s tally, there are at least 160,714 cases of coronavirus in the United States, including 3,004 deaths. The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases. Hawaii and Wyoming are the only states not to have reported death from coronavirus.

Gin distilleries and breweries offer to make hand sanitizer for London’s Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police Service shared in a statement that gin distilleries and breweries in the UK are offering their services to ensure the supply of hand sanitizers for London’s Metropolitan Police.

“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led to increased demand for hygiene products across the country, including hand sanitizers, and police are also feeling the squeeze”, according to the statement. The Met said hand sanitizers are a “vital commodity” for front-line officers.

The statement reads: