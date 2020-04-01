Connect with us

News

Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has Signed a COVID-19 Regulation + Other Recent Updates

News

Good News! Lagos State has Released 5 COVID-19 Survivors 👏🏾

News

Learn How to Protect Yourself from Coronavirus in Your Language

Movies & TV News Scoop

Omoni Oboli is Taking Us Through Her Days in Self-Isolation

News

Coronavirus: More States Impose Curfews | Check Out More Updates

News

Cash Transfers, Food Rations, Shut Down of Lagos, Ogun & Abuja - Read All of President Buhari's Directives Against Coronavirus

News

Wife of Canadian PM, Sophie Trudeau has Recovered from Coronavirus | Check out Other World Updates

News

Coronavirus: Lagos introduces Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 + Other Recent Updates

News

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has tested Positive for Coronavirus

News

Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 139

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus, three in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and one in Lagos State. With this, confirmed cases in the country have risen to 139.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Africa Records 5,013 Confirmed Cases, 157 Deaths according to World Health Organization

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has revealed that there are now 5,013 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 46 African countries.

The UN’s health agency gave the update in its regional official Twitter.

The agency said: There are a total of 5,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 46 countries on the African continent with a total of 157 deaths reported. As of 11:15 am 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths.

South Africa currently has the highest in the region with 1,326 cases and three deaths, Algeria 511 cases with 31 deaths and Burkina Faso has 246 confirmed cases with 12 deaths.

Image

Kwara State has shut its borders to begin the fumigation of markets

The Kwara State government has announced the immediate closure of its local and external borders amid ramped up efforts to block entry of vehicles from outside and prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The government, however, said the border closure excludes all categories of movement sanctioned in the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the partial shutdowns within the state remain in force until further notice.

 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State commences the fumigation of markets and motor parks

Barely 24 hours after the Ondo State government directed the closure of all markets in the state, Governor Akeredolu has ordered the fumigation of all markets and motor parks across the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Tribune reports.

Akeredolu, while speaking in Akure yesterday, said that the committee on sanitation and traffic rules will carry out the exercise immediately. He disclosed that the state government has purchased motorized water pumps, 50 drums of ethanol and chlorine for the exercise.

Chairman of the committee, who is also the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Yetunde Adeyanju, said that the exercise would commence immediately. She said that over 100 ad-hoc staff will be recruited by the committee across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Ekiti State’s index case has tested negative and has been discharged

The index case for coronavirus recorded in Ekiti State has tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. The index case was a driver who brought a-27-year old American alongside his caregiver to the state on March 13 and eventually tested positive for coronavirus.

Curfew Tightened In Spain As Coronavirus Deaths Hit New Record

A drastic and controversial tightening of the curfew to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus came into force on Tuesday in Spain as the 24-hour death toll hit a record, Bloomberg reports.

Spain’s Health Ministry said the country saw coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the most in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,189. Tuesday is the fourth day in the row that Spain registered more than 800 COVID-19 fatalities, equivalent to just over one death every two minutes. The number of recorded new infections also rose by 9,000, bringing the nation’s total to more than 94,000.

Trump warns of ‘painful two weeks’ as officials predict up to 240,000 US coronavirus deaths

Hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Wednesday after President Trump warned of a “very painful” fight against the outbreak with at least 100,000 fatalities likely in the United States.

According to the Guardian, the US death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,800 on Tuesday, eclipsing China’s official count. On Tuesday, Trump’s experts said their models showed between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus even if the country keeps mitigation measures in place.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Worried About Your Business Surviving These Difficult Times? Read This!

5 Sports You Played in Secondary School That You should Consider Taking Up As Soon as It’s Safe to Go Out

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Jeremiah Ajayi: Bored Out Of Your Mind? Here’s A Few Things to Help Pass the Time!

Temi Olajide: Balancing Family Time with Screen Time Since We’re All Staying Safe At Home

Advertisement
css.php