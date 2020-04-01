Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 139

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus, three in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and one in Lagos State. With this, confirmed cases in the country have risen to 139.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/d8EyMmyGIZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020

Africa Records 5,013 Confirmed Cases, 157 Deaths according to World Health Organization

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has revealed that there are now 5,013 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 46 African countries.

The UN’s health agency gave the update in its regional official Twitter.

The agency said: There are a total of 5,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 46 countries on the African continent with a total of 157 deaths reported. As of 11:15 am 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths.

South Africa currently has the highest in the region with 1,326 cases and three deaths, Algeria 511 cases with 31 deaths and Burkina Faso has 246 confirmed cases with 12 deaths.

Kwara State has shut its borders to begin the fumigation of markets

The Kwara State government has announced the immediate closure of its local and external borders amid ramped up efforts to block entry of vehicles from outside and prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The government, however, said the border closure excludes all categories of movement sanctioned in the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the partial shutdowns within the state remain in force until further notice.

#COVID19: KWARA SHUTS BORDERS, TO FUMIGATE MARKETS. Kwara State Government has announced the immediate closure of its local and external borders amid ramped up efforts to block entries of vehicles from outside and prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the https://t.co/hzCF6rq49y pic.twitter.com/AzLQKWIT8e — Kwara State Government (@kwaragovt) March 31, 2020

Kwara State overnment has approved the fumigation of our markets and other specific places. 200 fumigating machines have been purchased for this purpose. This should begin latest April 2, 2020 to decontaminate these places. 1/13. pic.twitter.com/MvrWteoBJI — Kwara State Government (@kwaragovt) March 31, 2020

Ondo State commences the fumigation of markets and motor parks

Barely 24 hours after the Ondo State government directed the closure of all markets in the state, Governor Akeredolu has ordered the fumigation of all markets and motor parks across the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Tribune reports.

Akeredolu, while speaking in Akure yesterday, said that the committee on sanitation and traffic rules will carry out the exercise immediately. He disclosed that the state government has purchased motorized water pumps, 50 drums of ethanol and chlorine for the exercise.

Chairman of the committee, who is also the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Yetunde Adeyanju, said that the exercise would commence immediately. She said that over 100 ad-hoc staff will be recruited by the committee across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Ekiti State’s index case has tested negative and has been discharged

The index case for coronavirus recorded in Ekiti State has tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. The index case was a driver who brought a-27-year old American alongside his caregiver to the state on March 13 and eventually tested positive for coronavirus.

Thanks to our resilient health workers, Ekiti state’s #COVID19 patient has now been discharged. With this, Ekiti State has no coronavirus patient at its isolation center. #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/6evS09MwRg — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 31, 2020

Curfew Tightened In Spain As Coronavirus Deaths Hit New Record

A drastic and controversial tightening of the curfew to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus came into force on Tuesday in Spain as the 24-hour death toll hit a record, Bloomberg reports.

Spain’s Health Ministry said the country saw coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the most in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,189. Tuesday is the fourth day in the row that Spain registered more than 800 COVID-19 fatalities, equivalent to just over one death every two minutes. The number of recorded new infections also rose by 9,000, bringing the nation’s total to more than 94,000.

Trump warns of ‘painful two weeks’ as officials predict up to 240,000 US coronavirus deaths

Hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Wednesday after President Trump warned of a “very painful” fight against the outbreak with at least 100,000 fatalities likely in the United States.

According to the Guardian, the US death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,800 on Tuesday, eclipsing China’s official count. On Tuesday, Trump’s experts said their models showed between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus even if the country keeps mitigation measures in place.