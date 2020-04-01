News
Coronavirus Survivors in Lagos are Sharing Joy & Information with the #SomethingNewChallenge
For some people who think that coronavirus is a death sentence, this video by some patients at the Lagos State isolation centre will hopefully change their mind.
Using the viral #SomethingNewChallenge, some patients at one of the Lagos isolation centre appealed to Nigerians to stay at home.
The patients, comprising of Nigerians and foreigners, carried placards with messages appealing to everyone to stay at home. The patients also thanked the doctors for being a blessing to them.
The Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the video on his Twitter.
Watching this #SomethingNewChallenge from the patients at one of our isolation centres made my day. They created the video to show that #COVID19 isnt a death sentence but must be taken seriously.
We thank our amazing health workers for their service. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/AiBA1GeJy8
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 1, 2020