Coronavirus Survivors in Lagos are Sharing Joy & Information with the #SomethingNewChallenge

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

For some people who think that coronavirus is a death sentence, this video by some patients at the Lagos State isolation centre will hopefully change their mind.

Using the viral #SomethingNewChallenge, some patients at one of the Lagos isolation centre appealed to Nigerians to stay at home.

The patients, comprising of Nigerians and foreigners, carried placards with messages appealing to everyone to stay at home. The patients also thanked the doctors for being a blessing to them.

The Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the video on his Twitter.

