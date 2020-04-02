Prince Charles is Sending a Message of Positivity to Everyone Across the Globe + Other Recent Updates on COVID-19

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles is sharing a message on the COVID-19 pandemic in his first video appearance since he commenced his self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

In the video, he describes it as a ‘strange, frustrating and often distressing experience.’ He also spoke about the effect on older members of the community, talking about his own experience of battling the illness.

He said:

Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation. As we are all learning this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed. At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness. As patron of Age UK and my wife the patron of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty. However, we also know that in every community up and down this land – where people of all ages are being affected by this virus – there are truly wonderful neighbours, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital support and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services. And at a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud. Indeed, it has been so wonderful to see just how many across the UK have signed up in their hundreds of thousands to be NHS volunteers, offering their help to do whatever they can to provide support to those on the front line. It is clearly essential, therefore, that such key people are treated with special consideration when coming off their exhausting duties and trying to do their shopping, for instance, while having to contend with constant anxiety about their own families and friends. In this regard, we also think of all those many shop workers who are toiling as hard as they can throughout each and every night to keep supermarket shelves stocked – a further ’emergency service’ on which we are all relying. As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens. None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.

Watch the video below.

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces new guidelines on markets

The Federal Government has announced that all markets across the nation where a lockdown was imposed, i.e Lagos, FCT and Ogun State, will be allowed to open between 10 AM and 2 PM daily.

The National co-ordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, made the announcement during the daily press briefing by the taskforce in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the broadcast on Channels TV, Sani said, “For markets, only shops & stalls selling food & groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm”. While for supermarkets and food stores, their opening hours must be between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm and all owners and managers have been warned to screen staff and customers before entry.

“On arrival, all staff must be screened for a high temperature and all those found to have a high body temperature above 38, will be denied entry and advised to seek immediate medical attention. “All deliveries for supplies and products for these supermarkets must be made between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 am,” Sani added.

He further stated that at any point in time, the total number of customers inside each store must not exceed a third of the store’s total capacity. After their closure at 4:00 pm, Sani urged shop owners to ensure that all shelves, aisles and stores are cleaned and disinfected and by 6:00 pm, staff are conveyed back to their respective homes.

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 174

Nigeria has recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus, in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja. With this, confirmed cases in the country have risen to 174.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter on Wednesday. Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in some Nigerian states as at Wednesday, April 1: Lagos- 91 FCT- 35 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Akwa Ibom- 5.

Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/Wy9MzX1lsr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020

Lagos State Emergency Food Market

Following the new orders on the opening and closing hours of the market in Lagos, FCT and Ogun States, the Lagos State government has flagged-off the emergency neighbourhood food markets for residents of communities.

This is to address the restriction order and promote social distancing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a list of emergency food markets across the metropolis

Desmond Elliot is on to a new project tagged, ‘makeshift cleansing’ in Surulere

Desmond Elliot, a Nollywood actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Surulere Constituency is on to a new project tagged, ‘makeshift cleansing’ in Surulere.

Desmond Elliot shared photos of some Lagosians using his “makeshift cleansing mechanism” on Instagram. These mechanisms have been placed in places like Olodeokuta, Ojuelegba, Love Garden, Hugan Bassey, Masha bus stop, Shitta bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and Ishaga Road.

He wrote:

So we constructed a makeshift cleansing mechanism, where passerby’s or people entering streets could wash their hands with soap and water and also sanitize before entering the streets -pilot works can be seen in these areas

It was located across the environments. Olodeokuta, Ojuelegbe both sides, love garding, Hugan Bassy, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and ishaga road.

Cross River State bans the movement of people without face masks

The governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, issued a statement following the discovery of five new cases of coronavirus in neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.

In the statement released, Ben Ayade stated that no resident of the state will be allowed to move around without a face mask starting from 12 AM on Friday, April 3rd.

Here’s the statement below:

Following the prevalence of coronavirus infections in neighbouring states, I have issued the following executive orders: 1. Starting from 12 am on April 3rd, 2020, no person will be allowed in public without a nose or face mask. 2. The Cross River State Garment Factory is directed to work round the clock to produce masks while observing industrial safe distancing 3. Government to distribute masks for free to residents of the state 4. The Ministry of Humanitarian and Welfare Services, in conjunction with the state Food Bank, to deliver free food to the vulnerable in the state. 4. All exit and entry routes into the state are now completely shut against all human and vehicular movements. 5. All commissioners, special advisers, chairmen, Director Generals, directors and members of boards and commissions as well as special assistants, are hereby co-opted to assist the COVID-19 task force, in ensuring the enforcement and compliance with the guidelines aimed at keeping the state free of the pandemic. 6. Consequently, all those mentioned above are directed to report at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, to receive their kits and commence full enforcement along with the Nigerian Police, Military, the Homeland Security Services and the Border Patrol Agency. 7. All commissioners from local governments that border our neighbouring states, are directed to retire back home and take charge of enforcement

8. The state power company operating the 23megawatt power plant, is directed to power street lights from 6pm to 6am daily 9. Public spirited individuals and organizations willing to serve as Volunteers to support enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, should register by sending their names and addresses tel no: 08039302693 10. For nose masks, residents should call 08099911011 11. For free food supply, residents should call 08037210284 12. The Cross river state microfinance bank to work for 24 hours. Let us help keep Cross River safe from coronavirus, adhere strictly to government guidelines

Federal Government commences disbursement of N20,000 to N5,000 conditional cash transfers

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, shared that the disbursement of N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to poor Nigerians at the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has commenced.

Recall on Sunday, March 29, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the most vulnerable in the country will also be receiving conditional cash transfers for two months.

Kickstarting the disbursement of the fund, Sadia Umar-Farouk, shared that, “Today, I visited Kwali LGA of the FCT to inspect the payment of Conditional Cash Transfer beneficiaries as part of His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari’s special intervention for COVID-19”.

Today, I visited Kwali LGA of the FCT to inspect the payment of Conditional Cash Transfer beneficiaries as part of His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari's special intervention for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zJ7GceCYI8 — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) April 1, 2020

Botswana’s President, Eric Masisi tests negative for COVID-19

Eric Masisi, Botswana’s president has tested negative for COVID-19 and has subsequently been released from home quarantine, “with immediate effect,” to resume duties at his office.

A statement signed by his press secretary Batlhaleft Leagajang, says “This follows the release of his COVID-19 test results on April 1 which came out negative”,

The president went into self-isolation on March 22 after returning from Namibia where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Hage Geingob.