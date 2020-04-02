Connect with us

News

Asking Elon Musk for Ventilators, Inappropriate or a Nice Move?

News

Prince Charles is Sending a Message of Positivity to Everyone Across the Globe + Other Recent Updates on COVID-19

News

Coronavirus Survivors in Lagos are Sharing Joy & Information with the #SomethingNewChallenge

News

Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has Signed a COVID-19 Regulation + Other Recent Updates

News

Good News! Lagos State has Released 5 COVID-19 Survivors 👏🏾

News

Learn How to Protect Yourself from Coronavirus in Your Language

Movies & TV News Scoop

Omoni Oboli is Taking Us Through Her Days in Self-Isolation

News

Coronavirus: More States Impose Curfews | Check Out More Updates

News

Cash Transfers, Food Rations, Shut Down of Lagos, Ogun & Abuja - Read All of President Buhari's Directives Against Coronavirus

News

Asking Elon Musk for Ventilators, Inappropriate or a Nice Move?

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 29: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, several corporate businesses, politicians, and business moguls have in their own way helped the Federal Government fight COVID-19, and deducing from the amounts declared by the contributors, over N10 billon should have been generated.

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their disappointment following the Ministry of Finance and Budget requesting for ventilators from industrial engineer and CEO Tesla, Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk tweeted that “We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know.”

Comment on Elon’s tweet, the Ministry of Finance and Budget tweeted, “Dear @elonmusk  @tesla, the Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 – 500 ventilators to assist with #COVID19 cases rising every day in Nigeria”.

 

This tweet has garnered several reactions, with some hailing the move while others questioned the motive.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Farida Yahya: Your Mental Health May Be Affecting Your Business

#BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

It’s Time To Be Very Careful with Your Account Details

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Worried About Your Business Surviving These Difficult Times? Read This!

Advertisement
css.php