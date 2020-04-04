American Singer Pink has Recovered from Coronavirus | Check Out Other Updates

Nigeria has recorded two new deaths from coronavirus, one in Lagos State, and one in Edo State. Meanwhile, twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported: 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo. With this, confirmed cases in the country have risen to 210.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via Twitter on Tuesday.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/YzXdfxXPTe — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020

More details on the first COVID-19 death in Lagos State

On Thursday, a 55-year-old hypertensive and diabetic male patient who was admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, with “malaise, tremors, and fever”, was also diagnosed with acute chronic kidney disease and sepsis. He later died in the facility.

According to Punch HealthWise, a source said the hospital discovered that the patient had COVID-19 after he tested positive to the virus when a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was done on his blood posthumously.

“Fingerprint antibody test was done on him, confirming his COVID-19 infection. The man did not give his travel history or the fact that he had contact with someone who had travelled overseas. When asked, he told the doctors that he had no history of coughs, sore throat, joint pains or diarrhoea,” a source said.

The patient was sent to the “spillover unit” because the hospital had run out of bed spaces. “After the Senior Registrar reviewed his case and confronted him with their findings, the man revealed the true story about his travels and his fear that he might have contracted COVID-19 and died shortly afterwards. He confessed that he had been coughing and that he had returned from Holland two weeks ago, where he had gone for follow-up treatment after a renal transplant he also had there.

The patient died on Friday morning, and the Lagos State coronavirus emergency workers took away his body.

Doctor Olufumilayo shared more information on the patient on Twitter, sharing that the man died of COVID-19 complications. Here’s the tweet:

4 doctors in LUTH Lagos have gone into isolation as we speak. They were exposed to a patient in the accident and emergency room whose family has lied about his symptoms and hid the fact that he just came back from Europe. If your family is a health worker, Pls pray for them. The patient was put in the same open space with many other patients who were also in the LUTH emergency room. Doctors, nurses, cleaners, and other health workers have been exposed to the man. The patient is now dead. And he is confirmed positive for Coronavirus. So as we speak now, many doctors, nurses, health workers who attended to that patient without special protection outfit may have caught the virus. Except you are a health worker at the battlefront, you will never understand that every day at work, these people’s lives are at risk.

Here’s also a tweet from the Commissioner for Health of Lagos State, Akin Abayomi:

#COVID19Lagos Situation Report

I regret to announce the first #COVID19 related death in Lagos state.

The deceased was 55 year old Nigerian🇳🇬; male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos 2 weeks ago.

He had a kidney transplant 7yrs ago and also diabetic.@jidesanwoolu@WHO pic.twitter.com/q2msRdcGlG — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 4, 2020

He however demonstrated some signs of an upper respiratory chest infection.

He later tested positive for #COVID19 but died early hours of April 3rd, 2020 from a cardiac arrest.

May his soul rest in peace! — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 4, 2020

After testing positive for Coronavirus, Pink says she and her son have recovered

On Friday, American singer Pink shared that she tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post. She revealed that she showed symptoms of COVID-19 with her 3-year-old son, Jameson, and the result came back positive after a test was carried out on them two weeks ago, but thankfully she has defeated the virus.

Pink wrote:

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin says she has coronavirus

Brooke Baldwin, an anchor with CNN, has tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, Baldwin is the second CNN anchor to test positive for the virus. Chris Cuomo tested positive earlier in the week.

Announcing her diagnosis on Instagram, she wrote:

The American government finally recommends wearing of face masks

On Friday, Donald Trump said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that people wear cloth or fabric face coverings, which can be made at home, when entering public spaces such as grocery stores and public transit stations, NPR reports.

It is mainly to prevent those people who have the virus — and might not know it — from spreading the infection to others.

According to the CDC, “Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

According to a series of tweets, as recommended by current CDC guidance: “Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The cloth face coverings recommended to slow spread of COVID-19 are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those critical supplies must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders”.

Breaking: CDC’s recommendation on use of cloth face coverings, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission of #COVID19. Read more: https://t.co/bihJ3xEM15 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 3, 2020

The cloth face coverings recommended to slow spread of #COVID19 are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those critical supplies must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance. — CDC (@CDCgov) April 3, 2020

Scottish author Peter May wrote a book called “LOCKDOWN” in 2005 about a global pandemic

In 2005, Scottish author Peter May wrote a book about a global pandemic that forces officials to institute a lockdown. The novel was rejected by publishers at the time for being too unrealistic. On Thursday, the book was finally published.

The story, and the revival: The thriller is set in London, the epicentre of a global pandemic that forces officials to institute a lockdown.

Peter May said years ago publishers dismissed the novel as “extremely unrealistic and unreasonable”, so he put the book on the back burner and eventually forgot he even wrote it. That was until a fan on Twitter asked him to write a book set against the backdrop of the coronavirus.

“I thought about it for a minute before I realized that I’ve kind of already done it. I told my publisher about it and my editor just about fell out of his chair. He read the entire book overnight and the next morning he said, ‘This is brilliant. We need to publish this now.'”

"Lockdown", a brand new Peter May thriller, is out this Thursday. The previously unpublished novel is set in a locked down London during a pandemic. A murdered child, a breathtaking conspiracy. Read about it in full on my FB author page: https://t.co/BDn3N29hiO pic.twitter.com/HXUPHeUMzp — Peter May (@authorpetermay) March 31, 2020

Photo Credit: Brooke Baldwin (Instagram)