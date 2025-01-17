Stephanie Inakoju: Finding My Voice in a Noisy World

Our society weighed heavily on my shoulders, draining the joy out of daily life. It became unbearable when I no longer had the energy to care. All I wanted was to be myself, embrace my unique ideas and expansive vision, and be accepted. But the opinions of others kept swirling around me, whispering doubts into my ears.

Someone close once said to me, “What would people think? What do you expect them to say about this?”

I was stunned. My comfort, my feelings—they didn’t seem to matter anymore. The focus had shifted to what society would think. It was crushing and consuming.

Many of us experience this. Whether it’s our parents, friends, or others close to us, their voices often echo with doubts and concerns, clouding our own thoughts.

“Can’t I just be unique? I don’t have to be like everyone else,” I told myself over and over, though doubt lingered.

Even as a writer, I struggle with the things I encourage others to overcome. It’s easy to write about resilience and individuality, but living it is a different story.

One of my greatest challenges is not caring what people say and simply moving forward. It’s easier said than done, especially when life throws obstacles that test your resolve. But here’s the thing: there are moments when life stirs something deep within you—a force, a fire, an inner beast. This beast pushes you toward the brink of success and self-discovery. During these moments of adversity, you realize challenges aren’t just obstacles; they’re catalysts. That challenge you’re facing might just be the key to unlocking the most beautiful and brilliant version of yourself.

I’ve hit rock bottom more times than I can count. The struggles are real. If you feel misunderstood, unheard, or unseen, let me tell you this: you’re not alone. There are others like you, quiet and hesitant, keeping their thoughts and feelings locked away. This isn’t just about being heard; it’s about choosing yourself over the noise.

Sometimes, the odds feel impossibly stacked against us, like our efforts are insignificant in a sea of others or too unconventional to succeed. But those thoughts are lies. They’re deceptions our minds play on us. And it’s in those moments that we must push forward—not for approval from others but to satisfy our own passions.

When you love what you do and immerse yourself in it, there’s a spark that can’t be dimmed. Yes, there will be voices saying things like, “Writers don’t get paid enough,” or, “Your work is just a drop in the ocean.” But why keep those voices close? Why let them weigh you down?

This is where you take action. You pour yourself into what you love, stay consistent, and dedicate your time and effort to it. Day by day, you build. It’s not easy, but it’s fulfilling. At the end of a long day, you look at your work and see how far you’ve come. You resonate with your efforts and celebrate the progress, no matter how small.

The path to success is rarely easy. It’s lined with critics, struggles and challenges. But when you love what you’re doing, you keep going. You keep going when you’re tired when doubts creep in, and when the world’s opinions feel loud and overwhelming. Deep within, there’s a fire. You can’t let it go out.

You work. You refine. You repeat. And slowly, that fire burns brighter. With time, no external force can extinguish it. You reach milestones you once thought impossible. You’re proud of what you’ve achieved and the resilience that got you there.

And that’s when it hits you: the world’s thoughts never mattered. The fire within you, your determination, and your love for what you do make all the difference.

The struggles? They weren’t there to break you. They were there to mould you, to stir up the beast inside you, and to push you toward the best version of yourself.

You are everything you ever wished for yourself. Keep that fire burning.

In my own way, this is how I keep my voice heard. Find something that keeps your voice heard, too. The world is waiting for your spark.

