Theo Ubabunike: This is Why You Are Missing Your Ex

It’s 2 a.m., and you’re wide awake, staring at the ceiling. Memories of your ex wash over you like waves that won’t stop crashing. You find yourself wondering: Why do I still miss them? The relationship is over, yet their absence feels as present as ever. If this resonates with you, know you’re not alone. Missing an ex is a deeply human experience, layered with emotion, memory and hope.

The Power of Emotional Attachment

Love leaves a mark. When we open our hearts to someone, we form profound emotional connections. These bonds don’t vanish just because the relationship ends. They’re woven into the fabric of our lives, and tearing them away hurts. You may not just miss your ex; you might also miss the comfort and safety you felt in their presence. They were your person—someone who shared in your joys, frustrations and everything in between.

The Void of Routine and Familiarity

Humans are creatures of habit. Relationships often come with routines: goodnight texts, shared meals and weekend plans. These rituals become part of your daily rhythm. When the relationship ends, so do those routines, leaving behind a space. It’s not just about missing the person; it’s about adjusting to a life where they’re no longer a part of your day-to-day existence.

The Trap of Selective Memory

It’s funny how the mind works. After a breakup, it’s easy to focus on the good times—the laughter, the adventures, the way they looked at you like you were their whole world. The difficult moments fade into the background, like shadows in the glow of a bright light. This selective memory can make you yearn for the relationship, even if it isn’t perfect. You’re not just missing them; you’re missing an idealised version of what you had.

Mourning the Loss of Shared Identity

In a relationship, your identity becomes intertwined with your partner’s. Together, you create a shared narrative: inside jokes, dreams for the future, and the way you saw yourselves as a team. When that ends, it’s not just the lost relationship but also a part of how you see yourself. You might miss who you were with them—or the version of your life that included them.

Love as Chemistry

There’s a biological side to missing your ex, too. Love is driven by powerful chemicals like dopamine, which create feelings of pleasure and connection. When the relationship ends, your brain still craves those chemicals, much like it craves sugar or caffeine. This can make the loss feel physically painful as if your body is mourning the relationship along with your heart.

Loneliness and the Ache of What Could Have Been

Sometimes, missing your ex isn’t about them at all. It’s about the loneliness that follows their departure. The quiet moments feel quieter. The empty spaces feel emptier. You might also grieve the future you imagined together—the vacations you planned, the milestones you dreamed of. It’s not just the person you miss; it’s the life you thought you’d build together.

How to Navigate the Pain

If you find yourself missing your ex, give yourself grace. Healing is a process, not a race. There are some ways to navigate these feelings. Acknowledge your emotions and allow yourself to feel. Pretending you’re fine when you’re not only prolongs the healing process. Journaling, meditating, or simply sitting with your emotions can also help.

Focus on reality and reflect on why the relationship ended. Romanticising the past is easy, but remembering the challenges can help you move forward. Reconnect with yourself and use the time to rediscover who you are outside the relationship. Revisit old hobbies, set new goals and spend time with loved ones who uplift you.

Seek support by talking to a trusted friend, family member or therapist can help you process your feelings and gain perspective. Give it time because healing takes time. The ache of missing someone won’t disappear overnight, but it will fade as you rebuild your life.

Missing your ex doesn’t mean you’re weak or that the breakup was a mistake. It means you cared deeply, and that’s a beautiful thing. As you work through the pain, you’re also growing into a stronger, wiser version of yourself. One day, the thought of your ex will no longer sting. Instead, it will be a reminder of how far you’ve come. Be gentle with yourself. Missing someone is part of the human experience, and it’s okay to feel it fully. Each day brings you closer to healing, to rediscovering yourself and to the next chapter of your story.

***

Feature Image by George Milton for Pexels