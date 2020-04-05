Connect with us

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

The 5G Network, Coronavirus & What the Minister of Digital Economy Has Said

News

Coronavirus Cases in African Countries Pass 8000 | Check out more Updates

News

American Singer Pink has Recovered from Coronavirus | Check Out Other Updates

News

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu & Wife have tested Negative | Check out more Updates

News

Lagos State has Again Given 11 COVID-19 Survivors the Green Light 👏🏾

News

Asking Elon Musk for Ventilators, Inappropriate or a Nice Move?

News

Prince Charles is Sending a Message of Positivity to Everyone Across the Globe + Other Recent Updates on COVID-19

News

Coronavirus Survivors in Lagos are Sharing Joy & Information with the #SomethingNewChallenge

News

Coronavirus: Ondo & Kwara commence Statewide Fumigation + Other Recent Updates

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Walt Disney.

The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php