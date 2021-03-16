Connect with us

Meet 24-year-old Awele Emili, Illustrator of the West African Women from Facebook Africa's Book; 'LeadHers: Life Lessons from African Women'

Worried about the Consequences of Boarding School on your Child? Premiere Academy says "Not to Worry"

Here's how You can Win Prizes Worth 20,000,000 Naira in the Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 Contest

To get your Dazzle on, here are 4 must-know Jewelry Trends of 2021

#CBeyond Campaign is on! Here is Your Chance to be Mentored by your Favorite Celebrity & also Win a TECNO Camon 16 Smartphone

With the Introduction of First Global Transfer, FirstBank is promoting Cross-border Payment in Sub-Sahara Africa

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

The FirstSME Account by FirstBank is here to further help SMEs thrive

5 Naira for every Dollar! Here's how FirstBank is promoting Diaspora Remittances

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The timeless saying by renowned British Poet, William Shakespeare, that “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust on them” can never be far from the truth. For Awele Emili, a Digital Illustrator, being born great and having greatness thrust on her does not apply. She currently seats at the apex of creators by dint of handwork and persistence. Recently, Awele was one of the illustrators who partnered with Facebook to design the inspirational book titled, LeadHers: Life Lessons from African Women. Here is how she narrated her story. 

The Very Beginning 

I am a self-taught award-winning digital illustrator and animator. Because I’m a very observant person, I notice and study things, events, and people so a lot of things inspire my art. Drawing comes to me naturally and I can’t pinpoint the very moment I started. It was more like a way of life until teachers and classmates started pointing it out when I was in primary and secondary school. I’ve been creating art since I was 7 years old, at least that’s as far back as I can remember. My art is about expressing things and situations around me. It can be about anything really. I could wake up one morning and decide I want to educate people about COVID-19 and mental health or decide to make a comic about something I thought was funny or interesting. 

My Collaboration with Facebook 

It is great! I am so honored to be a part of the amazing project. I’m glad I partnered with Facebook Africa to create the illustrations for the West African women featured. They all had inspiring stories. It is good to be a part of that. 

LeadHers: Life Lessons from African Women is Dope 

In my opinion, what Facebook is doing, is amplifying the stories of African women which in turn would inspire millions of young girls across the continent. Growing up, a lot of stories from African women were not easy to come by because they were not documented as much as their female counterparts in other continents. It’s great to see Facebook taking a lead role in this initiative. 

Women can do more 

You can do anything. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. You decide your place in this world. Keep creating, always be consistent, and don’t let the world or your current situation discourage you from seeing the big picture, which is where you want to end up with your skill. Everyone is a student at their craft and there is always room for learning and improvement. You can always be better than where you are now. 

My Personality trait 

I am Visionary. I am Resilient. I am Inspirational.

