Connect with us

Promotions

Here's how You can Win Prizes Worth 20,000,000 Naira in the Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 Contest

Promotions

To get your Dazzle on, here are 4 must-know Jewelry Trends of 2021

Promotions

#CBeyond Campaign is on! Here is Your Chance to be Mentored by your Favorite Celebrity & also Win a TECNO Camon 16 Smartphone

Promotions

With the Introduction of First Global Transfer, FirstBank is promoting Cross-border Payment in Sub-Sahara Africa

Events Promotions

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

Promotions

The FirstSME Account by FirstBank is here to further help SMEs thrive

Promotions

5 Naira for every Dollar! Here's how FirstBank is promoting Diaspora Remittances

Events Promotions

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

Promotions

Check out these 5 Unforgettable Romantic Moments from BBNaija Lockdown Edition

Promotions

IMMERSE Coaching Company launches "Visionary Compass", its 40-week Accelerator Program for high Growth Visionaries

Promotions

Here’s how You can Win Prizes Worth 20,000,000 Naira in the Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 Contest

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Swype Global, a UK startup operating in the digital technology space, has announced the launch of Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 with a prize pot of ₦20 million to be won by contestants.

Swypatune is the world’s first dedicated digital contest and pitching platform. The Swypatune app offers aspiring artists a new way to contest and win amazing cash prizes and the opportunity to be discovered, just by downloading the app, signing up, and uploading their content from their mobile devices. 

The general public gets to vote for their favourite artists while also standing the chance to earn fantastic prizes and rewards.

Dr. Peter Atorough, the founder and chief executive of Swype Global captures it: “Our mission is to harness the possibilities of digital mobile technologies and expand access to opportunity for people who live anywhere, wherever there is a connection.” 

Some of benefits of joining the Swypatune Naija contest include: ₦10million ultimate winner prize and a song recording deal while Voters get an opportunity to win Swypatune credit coins that can be redeemed for offers on the app. 

Dr Atorough adds that contestants get a chance to work with renowned producers on the continent and win multiple Cash Prizes at the end of each round in the four-round contest.

The Swypatune app is available on Google Play Store and App Store for free download. 

For more information about the contest, visit HERE.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?
Advertisement
css.php