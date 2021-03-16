Here’s how You can Win Prizes Worth 20,000,000 Naira in the Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 Contest

Swype Global, a UK startup operating in the digital technology space, has announced the launch of Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 with a prize pot of ₦20 million to be won by contestants.

Swypatune is the world’s first dedicated digital contest and pitching platform. The Swypatune app offers aspiring artists a new way to contest and win amazing cash prizes and the opportunity to be discovered, just by downloading the app, signing up, and uploading their content from their mobile devices.

The general public gets to vote for their favourite artists while also standing the chance to earn fantastic prizes and rewards.

Dr. Peter Atorough, the founder and chief executive of Swype Global captures it: “Our mission is to harness the possibilities of digital mobile technologies and expand access to opportunity for people who live anywhere, wherever there is a connection.”

Some of benefits of joining the Swypatune Naija contest include: ₦10million ultimate winner prize and a song recording deal while Voters get an opportunity to win Swypatune credit coins that can be redeemed for offers on the app.

Dr Atorough adds that contestants get a chance to work with renowned producers on the continent and win multiple Cash Prizes at the end of each round in the four-round contest.

The Swypatune app is available on Google Play Store and App Store for free download.

