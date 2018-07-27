Kaduna State Government in partnership with World Bank hosted ‘Click On Kaduna’ to Support African Women through Technology

In the World Development Report 2016, 50 percent of African women were less likely to use the internet than men. However, there is now an increasing amount of African woman using digital technology for work. This, in turn, is expanding Africa women’s access to flexible work arrangements and a new range of job opportunities.

The emerging Nigerian digital economy holds a plethora of benefits for women – from a possible reduction in gender bias to a healthy work-life balance, we can expect much benefit to women in this new phase of one of Africa’s biggest economies.

The Kaduna State government with the support of the World Bank hosted, Click on Kaduna in Partnership with Digital Naija, a 3-day E-lance training focused on improving the job opportunities to skilled young people with a special focus on women being an integral part of the ongoing Nigerian digital revolution.

Communications for the workshop actively encouraged registration from women in Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states. The day two of the workshop was dedicated to training women in improving their business skills. The three-day program covered modules in e-lance strategies, platforms, negotiation and payment methods for three categories of participants; Business, Creative, & IT Skills.

Participants were received to a warm welcome from sixty supportive volunteers ready to attend to their needs and questions. The Kaduna State Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Hon. Muhammed Abdullahi gave the opening speech and encouraged the participants to make use of this huge opportunity.

On the second day of the workshop, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai was around during the participant’s breakout session, he lauded the efforts of Click-On Kaduna initiative and is happy that the participants can globally compete with other ICT experts around the world. Also around to encourage the participants was the Kaduna State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Hafsat Baba Mohammed who was around to encourage the women to take advantage of the opportunity to build a business and become self-reliant.

The World Bank Country Director, Nigeria, pledged that the World Bank would support the effort of the Kaduna State Government in equipping youth with digital skills to tap from the income generation potential of the virtual economy.

The workshop was supported by the Rockefeller Foundation. Other partners are Upwork, Findworka, Asuqu, Efiko, and Jolancer.

With the event of digital workshops like Click on Kaduna, a brighter future awaits the Nigerian woman.

Female Participation Final Cut from INK Business Design on Vimeo.

