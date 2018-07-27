So Sad! Nigerian OAP Reportedly Commits Suicide

An OAP and photographer known as Oluwapelumi Orungbe has reportedly committed suicide. OAP N6 under whom she interned last year confirmed the news via twitter saying:

Nigeria has 20.3 suicides per 100,000 people per year (according to a 2015 data provided by the World Health Organization) and we must join forces to create awareness about mental illness as well as encourage people to speak out.

In a bid to tackle this phenomenon the Lagos state government launched scuicide help lines in the state. The Commissioner for Health Dr. Jide Idris said at the launch:

“I must stress that there are people available to help. So, “Let’s Talk” …if you are a student, “Let’s Talk”, if you are a parent, “Let’s Talk”, “If you feel alone in the world, Let’s Talk”.

Don’t battle depression alone. You cancontact Mentally Aware, a not for profit that is leading the battle against mental health stigma via Twitter or Facebook. You can also call any of the numbers below:

The Lagos State help lines – 08058820777, 09030000741.

Nigeria’s Suicide Hotlines- +2348062106493, +2348092106493