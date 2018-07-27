So Sad! Nigerian OAP Reportedly Commits Suicide

An OAP and photographer known as Oluwapelumi Orungbe has reportedly committed suicide. OAP N6 under whom she interned last year confirmed the news via twitter saying:
Nigeria has 20.3 suicides per 100,000 people per year (according to a 2015 data provided by the World Health Organization) and we must join forces to create awareness about mental illness as well as encourage people to speak out.
In a bid to tackle this phenomenon the Lagos state government launched scuicide help lines in the state. The Commissioner for Health Dr. Jide Idris said at the launch:
“I must stress that there are people available to help. So, “Let’s Talk” …if you are a student, “Let’s Talk”, if you are a parent, “Let’s Talk”, “If you feel alone in the world, Let’s Talk”.
Don’t battle depression alone. You cancontact Mentally Aware, a not for profit that is leading the battle against mental health stigma via Twitter or Facebook. You can also call any of the numbers below:
The Lagos State help lines – 08058820777, 09030000741.
Nigeria’s Suicide Hotlines- +2348062106493, +2348092106493
Why?????? Oh Lord have Mercy! This is such a heartbreaking news. Please and please suicide is not the answer. No matter what, please don’t do it. Please! Talk to someone, reach out… You’re not alone. Jesus loves you sooooo much.
Just heard about another case last night…..someone I know from church and she looked very happy whenever I see her in church oo. Chei Please please please speak to someone. I could leave my email here sef. Let’s become emailpals but don’t take your life……
This is sad.
But isn’t it possible that someone could have been murdered but because the police don’t have the level of intelligence for investigating we usually see in crime series, the crime could be disguised as suicide?
I’m just saying that before a case is concluded as Suicide, proper investigations should be made first to ensure it in’t murder disguised as suicide.
Did you see her tweets?