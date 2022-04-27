Connect with us

Promotions

Nigerian Children Leads in the Second Edition of Mobo Game Jam Organized by Kucheza Gaming | Meet the Heroes

Promotions

Check out all the Features of the New Fast and Fun Infinix Hot 12

Promotions

Triller is excited to announce the Launch of its First-of-a-Kind Dual User Camera Feature

Promotions

Experience Top tier Luxury with LeonardoBySujimoto's Homes now inclusive of Stunning Helipads

Promotions

Yummy Deals all Week! Enjoy Cold Stone’s Amazing Offers just for You

Promotions

Catch Telemundo’s New Series ‘The Scent of Passion’ Every Night on DSTV| Read Synopsis

Promotions

Classy, Affordable & Durable! Check out these Reviews from OPPO A96 Users

Promotions

Infinix has Unveiled Liquorose as its latest Infinix Hot Series Ambassador

Promotions

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 2 is Back and Better | Here's how to participate

Promotions

Sound of Silence: Elevate Your Listening Experience with the oraimo FreePods Pro|Shop Now

Promotions

Nigerian Children Leads in the Second Edition of Mobo Game Jam Organized by Kucheza Gaming | Meet the Heroes

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Global Winner: Mustafa

Winners have emerged in the second edition of Mobo Game Jam – a global game-making competition organised by Kucheza Gaming in partnership with edu360, Union Bank’s education platform.

The competition which encourages young innovators (heroes) between the ages of 8-18, brought together participants from Nigeria and the UK to compete and develop video games or game prototypes that combine creativity, compassion, and computational thinking to defeat a villain causing a global problem, and by so doing raise awareness and provide possible solutions for that problem.

13+ Advance Winner: Zunrain

In response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action, this year’s theme was clean air. The heroes grouped into two categories; the U13 category (for kids aged 8-12) and the 13+ category (for kids aged 13 – 18), were tasked with creating a game to defeat the villain of air pollution. The competition which ran for three months received over 500 registrations, with 10 games shortlisted as selected by a panel of esteemed industry judges. The final live showcase was held in March and global winners were selected from each category after a competitive voting process with over 2,200 votes.

For the U13 Category, Mustafa’s game – ‘The Air Game Marathon’ came first and The A3 Production team from Warri’s ‘Air Maxtook the lead in the 13+ category, with other winners emerging as first runner-ups. Winners were presented with cash prizes.

KIO Games_13+ Intermediate winners

Speaking at the ceremony, Ngozi Akinyele Head, Strategic Brand Management Union Bank shared the reason behind edu360’s decision to partner with Kucheza Gaming for the second edition of Mobo Gam Jam. She said:

“At edu360 our goal is to prepare our future leaders for the realities of an increasingly digitized world.  We believe education should be a holistic 360 learning experience that extends well beyond the walls of a classroom and this partnership helps amplify our goal. Through the Game Jam, we are creating awareness about social issues and working with young people to proffer solutions. edu360 remains focused on fostering collaborations and partnerships like this that boost the development of the Nigerian education sector and provide access to quality learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth.”

U13 Intermediate winner : RYAN

Also speaking at the event, the founder of Kucheza Gaming, Bukola Akingbade, noted that games have the power to inspire change. According to her, there is a huge opportunity available at the intersection of video games and education that can build a sustainable future for children.

“We must ask the question, ‘what do kids need for their future? By taking a considered approach, we believe video games and the disparate opportunities within the industry, can help retain young people’s attention, while simultaneously utilising the tool for skill acquisition to build a better future.”

GEN LIA_13+_Newcomer Runner Up

Designed to promote gaming as a tool for learning, the Mobo Game Jam, also supported by Ukie Education’s Digital Schoolhouse aims to encourage cultural exchange between participants by promoting inclusivity, sustainability, and humanity in their ideas.

The next edition opens in December, visit www.edu360.ng for more information.

Akomas Twins_U13_Newcomer_Runner Up

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Biodun Da’Silva: What Does Success Mean to You?

Ayobami Esther: Rants of An African Single Woman

Meet Chebet Mutai, the Kenyan High-Flyer Turning Raw Leather to Gold

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of “A Good Name”
css.php