Check out all the Features of the New Fast and Fun Infinix Hot 12

For the longest time, Infinix has been raising the bar for what it means to experience a smart and fun lifestyle. The latest array in the lineup of devices—Infinix Hot12—doesn’t fall short. Speaking to the driving points of its main target audience, it flat out brings all the vibes, boldness and trendiness to the table.

The Hot Series comes equipped with a Helio G85 processorand 5000 mAh battery which provides non stop fun andunlimited experience in gaming. The Hot 12 also comes with a flat-edge durable sleek design and 90 Hz rapid refresh rate display. This makes gaming all the more fun. Users also get to enjoy quick recharge with its 18w fast charge to keep the fast fun going all day long.

Meanwhile, HOT12 is now cooperating with GENIEX to launch the campaign, purchasing the Infinix HOT12, gets you 30GB free data from Geniex. GENIEX is a network provider designed to always provide users with the fastest and most stable local network in order to maximize the convenience and fun brought by smartphones. GENIEX can also helpsusers to switch to the most stable and fastest local networks without changing the SIM card. With this app, your Internet experience will be much better. Get your own HOT12 and try Geniex for yourself!

The Hot series is typically an entertainment device that users have come to admire a lot as it enables them to express their most authentic selves and stand out from the crowd. Infinix aims to strike a balance between aesthetics and performance with its smartphone design to create beautifully crafted products and more seamless user experiences in line with current trends. The Hot 12 is an upgrade of the awesomeness that has been meted out in its predecessors.

The Hot12PLAY (4+128) goes for ₦86,500 only, the Hot12PLAY (4+64) goes for ₦77,100 only, while the Hot12 (4+128) goes for ₦93,200 only. To purchase any of the devices in the Hot series, click here or contact any authorized retailer nationwide. To stay up to date with Infinix trends and information about devices, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram.

