Watch Kate Henshaw, Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna in the Teaser for Annie Macaulay Idibia's Series "Nkoyo"

New Music + Lyric Video: Dremo feat. Patoranking - Wonder

Ms Banks Meets Eve in Episode 4 of "Bank On It" Season 2

Zeelicious Foods' Boiled Plaintain & Vegetable Sauce Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Dinner Fix

Naz, Zulu & Damola speak on Annoyances & Nollywood Controversy on Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

The Official Trailer for Toka Mcbaror's "Bitter Rain" starring Mike Ezuruonye, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze is Here!

It's a Talent Show in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV's "Visa On Arrival"

#BNxBBNaija6: The 2nd Episode of Our Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

Things are about to Get Really Dirty in Episode 12 of RED TV's "Public Figure"

Masterkraft Breaks Down the Instrumental for "Abeke" feat. Flavour & Diamond Platnumz

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Annie Macaulay Idibia brings her highly anticipated web series “Nkoyo” one step closer to you with the release of its official teaser.

The comedy series follows all the hilarious affairs that occur in a drama-filled household. The Seyi Babatope directed series was created by Annie Macaulay Idibia who co-produces with Yomi Black and executive produces alongside Neville Nevada of Nevada Bridge TV.

“Nkoyo” stars Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Tomama, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, 2Baba, Ik Ogbonna, Acapella, Omini Aho and lots more talented actors.

Watch the teaser below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

