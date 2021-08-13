Toju Cole is In Between Murders in Episode 8 of “Rumour Has It” Season 3

Ndani TV has premiered episode 8 of “Rumour Has It” season 3.

In this week’s episode, rumour has it that Toju Cole, the CEO of Fikra’s Place has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, and everyone is stunned. Deda talks to Mena about his sister and Hamza visits Ranti to keep her company.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, this season features Jemima Osunde, Chinonso Arubayi, Elma Mbadiwe, Olumide Oworo and Ozzy Agu.

Watch the new episode below: