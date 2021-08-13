From BBNaija to ‘Tinsel’ and ‘Insecure’! 9 Types Of Content You Will Fall In Love With on Showmax

The world is full of content, but most of it is basic. Then, there is the premium kind of programming that only streaming services like Showmax can offer you, and there’s something for everyone.

BNers in Nigeria, across Africa and in the United Kingdom, you can watch ALL the content on Showmax once you sign up.

Here are ten types of content you’ll fall in love with on Showmax:

1. Big Brother Naija Live: The sixth season of Big Brother Naija is in its third week, and things are heating up already. With all of Biggie’s new tricks and twists, you never know what will happen next. While you could never be glued to your TV screen watching 24/7, you can take the show on the road with you. Showmax provides 24 hours of live screening, and you can watch from anywhere across the world.



2. Exclusive Behind the Scenes of Live Shows: Showmax takes you behind the scenes of some of your favourite live shows like BBNaija and Nigerian Idol with shows like The Buzz and Countdown to Showtime. They show you never-before-seen footage of these shows and put you right in the middle of everything that goes on there.



3. Live Football: Nigeria is unpredictable, but it’s especially crazy when you live in cities like Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt. If you get stuck in traffic, or somewhere you can’t leave, you don’t have to miss watching your team win their match. You can upgrade to Showmax Pro and watch all the Premier League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A games and more on the app.* Showmax Pro is only available within Africa.

4. All Your Favourite Africa Magic Shows: If you love great acting and intriguing stories, you’re probably hooked on one Africa Magic series. With shows like Riona, Enakhe, Unmarried, Tinsel, Halita and more, no one will blame you if you get mad when you miss your favourite show. But Showmax provides a way where you never have to miss another episode as you can simply catch up on the app, anywhere you are.



5. All the Nollywood Films You Want: It’s one thing to like watching series and another to connect deeply with the stories Nollywood films tell. If you are one of those people who loves to see the Nigerian culture shine through brilliantly executed Nollywood films, you’ll love Showmax.

6. A Ton of HBO Series: They also have the most fantastic collection of series from HBO, including fan favourite Game of Thrones, The Rock’s Ballers, True Blood, Big Little Lies, Watchmen, Insecure and more. You’ll have all of the action, sci-fi, romcom, Dramedy, suspense, and Fantasy you want in one place.



7. All Your Favourite Reality TV Shows: You can catch your favourite celebrities’ shows like Showmax Original I Am LAYCON. But you can also watch other reality shows like Judging Matters, Love Island, and more.

8. Showmax Originals: You can also get access to even more exclusive and brilliant shows available ONLY on Showmax. You get to see reality shows like Life with Kelly Khumalo, thrillers like DAM, action dramas like Rogue, and comedies like Tali’s Baby Diary.



9. Throwback shows and documentaries: Every now and then, all you need is a glass of wine and a binge-watching session of an old series you love. Or, a documentary, if you roll that way. They act as the perfect therapy and help you relax after a stressful period. With old shows and movies like Sex and The City, Victorious, Friends, Harry Potter, Twilight, and more, you are sure to get all you need on Showmax.

There’s even more on the app, but you’ll never know what you’re missing if you don’t at least try it out. So go ahead and read the reviews, download the Showmax app, check out the shows, get hooked on as many as possible, and don’t keep the fun to yourself. We’ll be waiting for your ‘thank you’ to us for plugging you into the best entertainment of your life!

_______________________________________________________________

