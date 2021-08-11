Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” Album Release Party was Lit🔥

Connect with us

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Sarkodie held his “No Pressure” album release party at TAPE, London and it was super fun and exciting!

The 15-track project features Vic Mensa on “Vibration“, Giggs on “Round 2“, Kwesi Arthur on “Coachella“, Medikal on “Jaara“, South African’s Cassper Nyovest on “Married To The Game“, Wale on “Fireworks“, Darko Vibes on “Whipped“, Benerl on “Don’t Cry“, Harmonize on “I Wanna Love You“, Oxlade on “Non Living Things” and MOG Music on “I’ll Be There“.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

