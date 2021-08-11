Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Broda Shaggi's Musical Drama "Save The State" is an "Ode to the Nation of Our Dreams" | WATCH

BN TV

Catch Harrison Gwamnishu on the New Episode of "What's Happening With Ruggedman"

BN TV

Sarkodie's "No Pressure" Album Release Party was Lit🔥

BN TV Comedy

Binge Watch 6 Episodes of Ronke Odusanya's Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

BN TV Music

Watch Ladipoe's Acoustic Medley of Some of His Favorite Songs on BN

BN TV

Seun Kuti Joins Moet & Nicole in Episode 3 of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

OC Ukeje stars in Obi Emelonye's forthcoming film "Black Mail" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Davido recounts Getting Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug On-board for "A Better Time" Album Collaboration

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Lydia Dinga - Her Fun-Filled Girls Trip to Manchester

BN TV

Broda Shaggi’s Musical Drama “Save The State” is an “Ode to the Nation of Our Dreams” | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“Like a rambling giant waiting to exhale! We long for respite. May it come sooner than expected,” Broda Shaggi says as he shares his impressive new project “Save The State“.

This one addresses the reality of many Nigerians as regards corruption and injustice. It is an emotionally triggering and stirring masterpiece that speaks to the heart of many and calls attention to the ordeals of the youths.

The short musical drama, produced and directed by Samuel A. Perry (Broda Shaggi) is an “ode to the nation of our dreams”. It highlights the constant struggle with police brutality and the need for freedom of the youth to speak their rights.

“Save The State” features the amazing Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Tunji Sotimirin, Cassidy Ikeobi Nnabuife and other talented acts.

Watch “Save The State” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?
css.php