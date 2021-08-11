Broda Shaggi’s Musical Drama “Save The State” is an “Ode to the Nation of Our Dreams” | WATCH

“Like a rambling giant waiting to exhale! We long for respite. May it come sooner than expected,” Broda Shaggi says as he shares his impressive new project “Save The State“.

This one addresses the reality of many Nigerians as regards corruption and injustice. It is an emotionally triggering and stirring masterpiece that speaks to the heart of many and calls attention to the ordeals of the youths.

The short musical drama, produced and directed by Samuel A. Perry (Broda Shaggi) is an “ode to the nation of our dreams”. It highlights the constant struggle with police brutality and the need for freedom of the youth to speak their rights.

“Save The State” features the amazing Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Tunji Sotimirin, Cassidy Ikeobi Nnabuife and other talented acts.

Watch “Save The State” below: