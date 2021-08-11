Connect with us

Auditions Open for top business reality show THE NEXT TITAN Season 8 with a 15 Million Naira Grand Prize – Register Today

Up to N3M funding opportunity for 1000 Contestants from Auditions.

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Search for the Game Changers begins, and this could be your own opportunity as leading business reality TV Show, THE NEXT TITAN kicks off registration for auditions.

Season 8 tagged ‘The Uncaged’ is scouting for tenacious entrepreneurs – the bravehearts and the masterminds with unbeatable business ideas and the skills, the drive, and the will to transcend all barriers and limitations.

Prizes
Season 8 of the 10-week reality show is a special and irresistible edition coming with a bang, as the winner will walk away with a cash prize of N15 Million Naira, while the top 1000 Contestants from audition stages will qualify for funding of up to N3 Million Naira each courtesy, NYIF (eligibility terms and conditions apply).

Auditions
Auditions will be held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan, Enugu and online for entrepreneurs (21 -35 years old).

Season 8 is in partnership with NYIF and FMYSD, and brought to you by headline sponsor, Heritage Bank in association with Msport, Sifax Group, Haven Homes and supporting sponsorships of Terra Seasoning Cubes, Lifemate Furniture, RC Cola, Nikky Taurus, Cummins and others.

REGISTER NOW and follow the Instagram page @thenext_titan to stay updated!
_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

