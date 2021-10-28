Get Ready! Beeta Art Festival is here Themed ‘Re-Imagine’ | November 12

Connect with us

Beeta Arts Festival is the unique new pan-African celebration organised by the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. The festival debuts in Abuja on November 12 – 14, 2021 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel and the Art-Tech District, Abuja.

The festival’s theme is ‘Re-Imagine’. It seeks to foster arts development and cultural unity by synergising various art forms, including stage plays, film screenings, concerts, poetry, art exhibitions, training, workshops, book readings, conversations and lifestyle events. Beeta Universal Arts Foundation was founded by the uber-creative entrepreneur Bikiya Graham-Douglas, an award-winning actress and producer. Her vision for arts development also produced the Beeta Playwright Competition and the Beeta Campus Outreach. As a pan-African festival, participating films are from Kenya, Uganda, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Nigeria. There would be stage performances from Nigeria and Egypt at the festival, Stage plays written by winners and finalists of the Beeta Playwright Competition, Olarotimi Fakunle, prolific thespian will be producing the theatre segment of the Festival with the highly successful ‘Room 7’ by John Ekpeno Ukut leading the pack starring Nollywood uprising star Tope Olowoniyan while Tony Edet (Thin Tall Tony) will be directing a Play called ‘Cancelled’.

The film showcases would include content from the Alumni of the West African Multichoice Talent Factory, the rising filmmaker John Youla Gotip and other films curated by Fibby Kioria of Manyatta Screenings Kenya. There is also an innovative digitally directed play from top Ugandan director, filmmaker and playwright, Angie Emurwon, a historical exhibition at the Discovery Museum curated by Amanda Kirby Okoye and conversations with prolific director Kunle Afolayan, award-winning actress/director and producer Lala Akindoju, President of NANTAP Israel Eboh, NLNG prize winner Abubakar Ibrahim and acclaimed playwright Paul Ugbede etc.

Beeta Arts Festival is set to be a festival like no other, including immersive cultural experiences alongside the Stage Plays and Film Screenings such as a vibrant Festival market, musical evenings, magicians, painting sessions and indigenous delicacies. Speaking about the festival, Bikiya Graham Douglas, its convener, says:

“The Beeta Arts Festival is a meeting point for different expressions of arts from across Africa. It gives performers opportunities and develops talent, allowing us to see each other, learn from each other and collaborate with each other”.

The festival is sponsored and supported by Chairborne Global Services, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Art-Tech District Abuja, Heritage Bank, Africa Magic, Ibis Hotel Lagos, Alluvial Agriculture, Union Bank of Nigeria, 2sure, Paperworth Books, and ITK. 7UP Bottling company has also been listed as the drinks partner with Guardian Life, Bella Naija, Silverbird, Classic FM, YNaija, Beat FM and DigitOneZero, being official media partners.

To get your ticket, please visit www.beetauniversal.org

For media-related inquiries, please contact [email protected]

