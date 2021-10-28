Inside Tolani Baj’s ‘Big Baj Reggaeton’ Birthday Party

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj celebrated her birthday on Saturday, October 23 at the first edition of the ‘Big Baj Reggaeton‘.

The event followed the Reggae theme to the letter as guests adorned themselves with a mix of red, green and yellow outfits and the venue was well decorated in line with the theme.

The party did not fall short of expectations as there was enough to eat, drink and Dj Latitude got everyone grooving to Reggae jams.

Cross, Angel, Buju, L.A.X, Ladipoe, Lucy, Eric, Lilo, Tochi, Praise, Brighto, Jay Paul, JMK, Tomi Thomas, Nasty Blaq, Lord Lamba, Ebiye, Steven Chucks, Enioluwa, Olumide Oworu, Tricky Tee, Yousef, Craze Clown, Tega and many others were among those in attendance.

BellaNaija brings you photos from the event:

Celebrant

Guests

Tolani has announced that the next edition of ‘Big Baj Reggaeton will be in December.

Photo Credit: TolaniBaj