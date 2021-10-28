Connect with us

Events

Here's how the Progressive Tailors Club Premiere sponsored by Bigi went down

Events

Get Ready! Beeta Art Festival is here Themed 'Re-Imagine' | November 12

Events Scoop

Inside Tolani Baj's 'Big Baj Reggaeton' Birthday Party

Events

Kelechi Amadi-Obi & Mai Atafo are Influencer Icons for Ultra-premium Whisky Brand- The Macallan

Events

Toast To Today with Moët & Chandon | Take a look at how World Champagne Day was celebrated in Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Evercare Hospital Lekki Holds its First Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Events Promotions

Join Alexx Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro & Neo Akpofure for the launch of Infinix Note 11 & Note 11 Pro

Events

Join Lola Aworanti-Ekugo for the Virtual Launch of her new Book ‘Lagos to London’ | October 30th

Events

The Francess Barbara Brand is set to Unveil her Latest Collection in a Private Showcase | October 29th

Events

GAC Motors partners with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s for their 3-day AGM | October 25

Events

Here’s how the Progressive Tailors Club Premiere sponsored by Bigi went down

Published

7 hours ago

 on

From Left: Wale Odenusi, Digital Lead, Rite Foods; with Niyi Akinmolayan, Producer, Progressive Tailors Club Movie; Etinosa Idemudia, Actor, Progressive Tailors Club Movie; and Abiodun Durosanya, Media Relations Officer, Rite Foods; at the Progressive Tailors Club Movie Premiere, sponsored by Bigi soft drinks in Lagos

The Bigi carbonated soft drink brand, produced by Rite Foods, has again demonstrated its support for the growth of the Nigerian movie industry with the sponsorship of the Progressive Tailors Club movie premiere.

It premiered at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki Lagos, on October 24, 2021, and in attendance were a mixed audience of various classes of movie lovers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the exciting movie.

The event’s highlight was a fashion competition organized by Bigi for 20 shortlisted designers across the country who had participated in the online campaign to showcase their creativity in the tailoring profession.

Three winners emerged from the contest, and they include Debbie Kouture, from Ekiti State, who clinched the first prize of N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), while The Daiamen and Lamoimee fashion designers, both from Lagos, took the second and third position with N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Niyi Akinmolayan, who was delighted with Bigi’s contribution to the movie’s success, commended its sponsorship as it did for his previous film, The Prophetess, which debuted in March 2021 in Lagos and Ibadan.

He said the leading soft drink brand had contributed immensely to talent development and the entertainment industry by taking it to an enviable height.

“As you can see, the Bigi soft drink is all over the place; it is a great support from a quality brand,” he affirmed.

Speaking about the movie, the producer stated that the film is built around the nature of Nigerians, but from the tailors’ perspectives, as they come up with different characters which are sometimes funny and provocative.
According to him, the movie would also be premiered in Ibadan before it is taken to the cinemas nationwide from Friday, October 29.

It was an evening of pleasurable moments, as many commended Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for throwing its weight behind the film, which is full of humour, promise, expectations, and disappointments as encountered by Nigerians who always meet tailors.

In her remark, the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, posits that the world-class and proudly Nigerian company is committed to promoting Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills, and ideapreneurship.
She said the movie industry contributes massively to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and should be assisted to create more revenue for young Nigerians attracted to it.

As a market leader in the beverage sector, the Bigi brand had also supported the entertainment sector through the sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol, a music reality show for budding artistes, the MAX Live show in partnership with Max FM, and the recent Felabration event held in commemorating the life and times of the late Afrobeat King, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, in collaboration with Fearless energy drink, which presented the Fearless posthumous award to the music icon.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor
css.php