Kelechi Amadi-Obi & Mai Atafo are Influencer Icons for Ultra-premium Whisky Brand- The Macallan

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Wondering where your favorite stars were yesterday?

Well, they were in one of the beautiful halls of Lagos Marriot Hotel to witness the official unveil of ace photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and fashion guru, Mai Atafo as Influencer icons for the ultra-premium whisky brand, The Macallan.

The exquisitely planned event which had notable celebrities from the fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle circles in attendance, saw the brand officially present to the public not just its influencer icons but also, it’s an offering of premium delight to whisky lovers.

The Lead Brand Ambassador, Motunrayo Abiona, during her welcome speech, assured everyone that The Macallan Whisky is deeply rooted in tradition has existed for several years.

As part of the activities lined up at the event, guests present were treated to a cocktail reception specially curated using the finest recipes and whiskies from The Macallan as well as an exclusive tasting of the Double Cask and prestige expression.

