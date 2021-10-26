Toast To Today with Moët & Chandon | Take a look at how World Champagne Day was celebrated in Lagos, Nigeria

Luxury champagne brand, Moët & Chandon celebrated this year’s World Champagne Day with an unforgettable grand ‘Toast To Today’.

Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate moments of great personal importance. This year’s Moët & Chandon World Champagne Day experience spoke to Moët & Chandon’s generosity, grandeur, and savoir-fete.

Curating events as glamorous as they are meaningful, the Moët & Chandon’s Grand ‘Toast to Today’ saw a string of A-list Nigerian celebrities and influencers, such as Patoranking, Beverly Naya, Simi Drey, Daniel Etim Effiong, Juliet Ibrahim, Ric Hassani, Denola Grey, Tola Odunsi among others, who arrived in style, keeping with the ‘French imperial daytime glamour’ dress code.

Speaking on this year’s Moët & Chandon Grand ‘Toast to Today’ experience, Wole Awoleke, Marketing Manager at Moët Hennessy stated:

“Celebrating life’s triumphant moments with elegance is the essence of Moët & Chandon. Moët & Chandon knows that every moment counts, whether big or small, and celebrating all those moments is what matters. The Moët & Chandon Grand ‘Toast To Today’ served as a reminder to take a moment to pause and toast to moments and milestones worth celebrating.”

The World Champagne day celebration, which took many forms, was all about showcasing grand acts and unexpected experiences- from the grandiose dinner table to the towering champagne pyramids. Highlights of the day’s celebration included a saxophonist who serenaded the guests during the cocktail hour with melodious notes, dancers from Lilian Yeri Dance World, and a magical musical performance by LOUD who held the guests’ spell-bound with their spectacular performances during dinner.

In a collective moment, led by Patoranking, guests raised their glasses to join a Grand ‘Toast to Today’, which took place at 17:43 in homage to the year the iconic Maison was founded. This was followed by another toast led by Beverly Naya, with the final toast of the day led by Simi Drey.

In celebration of the powerful sentiment behind the Grand ‘Toast to Today’, Moët & Chandon created a customized ‘Wall of Toasts’, covered floor to ceiling with Moët & Chandon white envelopes. Guests were invited to write down their wishes on the notecard, seal it with a red wax seal and add it to the wall. A poignant reminder to all in attendance of the importance of acknowledging personal moments of joy or success daily.

Guests were treated to an indulgent range of Moët & Chandon during the celebration creating Moët Moments till the very end!

Moët & Chandon’s wish to create an unforgettable moment of collective joy to mark World Champagne Day 2021 was achieved in style. The Moët & Chandon Grand ‘Toast to Today’ served as a fitting celebration of the brand’s exceptional 300 years of history, its power to unite, and the importance of celebrating moments that matter each day.

