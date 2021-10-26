Evercare Hospital Lekki Holds its First Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

After its official commissioning in March 2021, by His Excellency, the Vice President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Evercare Hospital Lekki had its inaugural “Breast Cancer Awareness Walk” on Saturday, October 16th, 2021.

October is a month dedicated to breast cancer awareness and Evercare Hospital, Lekki, wanted to use the opportunity to raise awareness of the disease in the community. The walk organized by the management of the hospital was established with an aim was to educate as many individuals about the importance of regular breast screenings as well as possible treatment options for breast cancer. In essence, to educate people on early detection, which is the key to saving lives.

In attendance were the team of the hospital’s caregivers who showed up in their numbers to help drive this message around the community. Speaking at the walk, A Consultant General Surgeon at Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Dr. Arinzechukwu Mosanya, has stressed the importance of early detection in the treatment of breast cancer.

“There are certain conditions and lifestyles that may increase the chances of a woman developing breast cancer. Smoking, drinking of alcohol, and being overweight increase the chances of a woman developing breast cancer. In addition, people who have taken certain estrogen pills as a form of contraception have increased chances of developing breast cancer”.

Also, a Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Dr. Uchenna Okoro, said the treatment options for breast cancer had evolved over the past years. He said,

“Surgical treatment traditionally was a mastectomy and clearing the axillary lymph nodes but recent advances now allow breast-sparing surgeries and sentinel lymph node sampling. He also added that radiation therapy was another treatment modality available for treating breast cancer”.

In conclusion, to help drive this message, the hospital also offered free breast examinations and discounted mammogram scans every Tuesday all through the month of October.

PS: Remember early detection saves lives!

For more information on the hospital click here or email [email protected] for inquiries.

