Join Alexx Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro & Neo Akpofure for the launch of Infinix Note 11 & Note 11 Pro

Infinix is bringing faster, stronger and more efficient power in its latest Note portfolio. The Note 11 and Note 11 Pro are going to be the first phones to feature the power-packed MediaTek’snew Helio G96 ultra-gaming processor. It has a 120Hz 6.95″ FHD+Ultra Fluid Display, a 64MP AI Triple Camera with 30x ultra-zoom and Infinix’snew Monster Game Kit. This goes to show that users can experience nothing short of an innovative experience holding this device in their hands. It is inspiring users to dream big and play big.

With the new MediaTek Helio G96, the Note 11 is taking users to a totally new level of performance. And the processors contained in it help for a remarkably smooth and efficient graphics performance. Consumers can play their favouritegames and enjoy a deeply immersive gaming experience. Switching between apps is a seamless experience as the functionality of the device allows for only the best performance.

The launch of these extraordinary smartphones is set to take place today, October 25th, 2021. Celebrities to grace the launch include AlexxEkubo, Bimbo Ademoye. Osas Ighodaro and Neo Akpofure. They along with fans will partake in a wide range of extreme sporting activities such Quad biking, Jet skiing, surfing in a bid to Play Big and get the Note 11 series experience.

To catch the live action of the launch, Follow Infinix Nigeria’s update on Instagram or Facebook.

Sponsored Content