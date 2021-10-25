Connect with us

Events Promotions

Join Alexx Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro & Neo Akpofure for the launch of Infinix Note 11 & Note 11 Pro

Events

Join Lola Aworanti-Ekugo for the Virtual Launch of her new Book ‘Lagos to London’ | October 30th

Events

The Francess Barbara Brand is set to Unveil her Latest Collection in a Private Showcase | October 29th

Events

GAC Motors partners with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s for their 3-day AGM | October 25

Events

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria marks its 50th Anniversary + Holds its 49th AGM

Events Promotions

Fearless Energy Drink Celebrates this Year’s Felabration in a Unique Style with a Posthumous Award for Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Events

The 20th Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Annual Conference is Here | November 4th -5th

Events

Medicaid Cancer Foundation donates 2 Million Naira to Support Cancer Patients & marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Career Events

Join E.A.T.O.W for the ‘Beauty, Business Wealth and Media Summit’ | October 28th

Events

The Vesta Orchestra holds its next AfriClassical Concert on Sunday October 24th

Events

Join Alexx Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro & Neo Akpofure for the launch of Infinix Note 11 & Note 11 Pro

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Infinix is bringing faster, stronger and more efficient power in its latest Note portfolio. The Note 11 and Note 11 Pro are going to be the first phones to feature the power-packed MediaTek’snew Helio G96 ultra-gaming processor. It has a 120Hz 6.95″ FHD+Ultra Fluid Display, a 64MP AI Triple Camera with 30x ultra-zoom and Infinix’snew Monster Game Kit. This goes to show that users can experience nothing short of an innovative experience holding this device in their hands. It is inspiring users to dream big and play big.

With the new MediaTek Helio G96, the Note 11 is taking users to a totally new level of performance. And the processors contained in it help for a remarkably smooth and efficient graphics performance. Consumers can play their favouritegames and enjoy a deeply immersive gaming experience. Switching between apps is a seamless experience as the functionality of the device allows for only the best performance.

The launch of these extraordinary smartphones is set to take place today, October 25th, 2021.  Celebrities to grace the launch include AlexxEkubo, Bimbo Ademoye. Osas Ighodaro and Neo Akpofure. They along with fans will partake in a wide range of extreme sporting activities such Quad biking, Jet skiing, surfing in a bid to Play Big and get the Note 11 series experience.  

To catch the live action of the launch, Follow Infinix Nigeria’s update on Instagram or Facebook.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge
css.php