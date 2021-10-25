Connect with us

Promotions

TECNO unveils the Camon 18 Short Film Challenge in partnership with Ebonylife Creative Academy | Get the Details

Events Promotions

Join Alexx Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro & Neo Akpofure for the launch of Infinix Note 11 & Note 11 Pro

Promotions

Facebook and Comic Republic are excited to announce the Launch of #NoFalseNewsZone Online Comic Book

Promotions

Leadway Health is Offering 100 Women Free Mammograms | Here’s how to Apply

Promotions

Glenfiddich taps into the Fashion World as the Grande Composition Phase 2 Launches

Promotions

HOPE - Documentary Film on the Struggles of Displaced People in Borno to be screened Today | October 25

Events Promotions

Fearless Energy Drink Celebrates this Year’s Felabration in a Unique Style with a Posthumous Award for Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Music Promotions

Watch Flavour Perform Live at the Legendary SOB New York City | November 3rd

Inspired Promotions

ACT Foundation 2022 Grant Cycle is Open for Applications from Nonprofits & Social Enterprises across Africa

Promotions

FCMB Announces the Commencement of the #FCMBFlexxtern Season Five | Hurry now & Apply!

Promotions

TECNO unveils the Camon 18 Short Film Challenge in partnership with Ebonylife Creative Academy | Get the Details

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, is here again with yet another mind-blowing competition directed at the youths, and this time it’s courtesy of the newly released TECNO CAMON 18 smartphone series. The CAMON series, known for being the camera-centric device and the CAMON 18, has gone a step further in helping users capture memories not just in pictures but with videos.

Titled the “CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge”, TECNO in collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy is directing this competition at the young-at-heart filmmakers who are determined to go the extra mile to achieve their dreams. Young and aspiring filmmakers are encouraged to submit their video entries online for the chance to be a part of this competition.

The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) is an institution established to equip aspiring and industry film professionals with the practical and technical skills necessary to build a successful career in both the Nigerian and international film markets.

ELCA is supported by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. ELCA’s vision is to build a bridge to Nollywood – the world’s 3rd largest film industry – towards a value chain built on international best practices to deliver filmmakers who can serve both the local and international film and television market, and produce content that introduces Nigeria’s unique style of story-telling to the world.

The best 20 entries would be selected for the next stage of the competition where they would be provided with the necessary toolkit to create their short film stories.

5 winners will emerge from the selected 20 to win cash prizes to the tune of 1 Million Naira, a 1-month Masterclass training at the EbonyLife Creative Academy, as well CAMON 18 Premier smartphones.

To participate in this competition, here are things you need to know:

This opportunity is open to content creators, videographers, and budding cinematographers who want to show the world the stuff they are made of.

Entries open on October 18th, 2021, and close on November 2nd, 2021. So filmmakers get your phones and start recording. Good luck!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge
css.php