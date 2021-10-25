Connect with us

Facebook and Comic Republic are excited to announce the Launch of #NoFalseNewsZone Online Comic Book

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Facebook and Comic Republic have announced the launch of #NoFalseNewsZone online comic book, an exciting and educational comic series designed to help people think critically about the messages they see and read online. The series helps readers to identify false news and what they can do to help minimize its spread.

The online comic book, which comes in a three-part series will feature the stories of an experienced nurse, an intern reporter, and a university student who are on their personal journey to educate people on how to curb false news, and also join the fight against misinformation to help create a #NoFalseNewsZone online.

“Facebook is excited to launch its #NoFalseNewsZone online comic book in collaboration with Comic Republic. We’ve come up with relatable and exciting stories to keep people entertained as we educate them on how to minimise its spread,” Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa said, while commenting on the launch.

“As a pioneer of innovation for human connection through social presence, Facebook has given people the power to build communities and bring the world closer together in new and profound ways. Our hope is that with this online comic book, people will make informed decisions by thinking critically about what they read, trust and share,” Obagbemi added.

 

Speaking on the collaboration, Comic Republic CEO, Jide Martin said: 

“In a world where we are online for everything essential, it is now critical that we protect our new reality. More than ever, with just one tap online, you can either make or mar a life. As such, we must all be accountable for the information we share on social media. Comic Republic’s mission is rooted in storytelling for a cause, so the #NoFalseNewsZone campaign is right up our alley and such a thrill to work on. I urge people to read and pass it on but most of all, really think before you share unverified messages with their contacts. We don’t need superpowers to do good.”

To download the #NoFalseNewsZone comic series, click HERE

 

css.php