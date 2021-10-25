Leadway Health is Offering 100 Women Free Mammograms | Here’s how to Apply

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As part of their activities to create awareness about Breast Cancer, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing HMOs, Leadway Health is giving out 100 free mammograms to women aged 40 and above across the country.  

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Tokunbo Alli, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health, said,

“It’s alarming to know that breast cancer is currently one of the most prevalent critical illnesses among women – with 2.3 million cases recorded worldwide and 685,000 deaths in 2020. We also know that early detection is imperative in the successful diagnosis and treatment of this disease; hence, we are poised to provide facilities for screening through selected health centers across Nigeria. This year’s theme, ‘Rise’, is a clarion call for all to do more and support as many women as possible, hence the critical driving force for this exercise.”

Interested applicants should visit Leadway Health’s Facebook or Instagram page to register or nominate someone for the free mammogram. Alternatively you can also click this LINK to do the same. Winners will be announced on Leadway Health’s social media pages on November 1st, 2021 and referred to the test centers closest to their location. 

Follow Leadway Health’s social media pages for more information.

 

