Glenfiddich taps into the Fashion World as the Grande Composition Phase 2 Launches

Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky, earlier this year unveiled Grande Couronne, the newest addition to its Grand Series. The maverick whisky brand continues to challenge conventions with the unexpected marriage of two luxury worlds.

The bottle and packaging are adorned with ornamental gold filigree, whilst exquisite artwork reminiscent of great renaissance paintings are revealed inside the box. Glenfiddich Grande Reserva’s bottle and packaging has also received a stylish redesign, echoing the vibrancy and warmth of the liquid.

As part of the commitment to the development of the creative industry both locally and globally, and pushing the boundaries of whisky innovation. The Grande Composition is a series of artistic collaborations, which sees a cross-cultural re-imagination of the new bottle design.

Drawing inspiration from the original design, Lagos-based award-winning painter and sculptor, Ayoola Gbolahan presented his own re-imagination of the Glenfiddich Grande Couronne which was unveiled in grand style – Lagos and Abuja earlier in the year.

As Glenfiddich continues to celebrate and align with exemplary Mavericks in Nigeria and across the globe; the brand has partnered with Zainab Ashadu, a graduate from the London College Of Fashion and the founder of Zashadu (a Lagos-based sustainable luxury handbag maker). Zashadu’s focus is exploring the tension between quiet elegance and unabashed glamour, her works are made with locally processed materials while using traditional techniques passed down from generations through local artisans.

Drawing inspiration from the new bottle design, the fashion influencer Zainab will interpret the works of Ayoola Gbolahan into custom-made leather designs reflecting the true Glenfiddich spirit of authenticity and innovation.

Each of the pieces created during the partnership with Zainab will be auctioned and the proceeds will be donated to a foundation supporting young fashion designers, while designs will be available to view on the launch walkway. 2021 also marks the 20th anniversary of the brand’s Artist in Residence program – an initiative that champions collaborations with breakthrough artists through a residency at the Glenfiddich distillery.

