Register to Attend the Women in Tech 2.0 Fireside Chat | October 29th

The objective of the Women in Tech Fireside chat is to improve diversity and how women need to be better positioned to get funding or skills to play in the tech industry. This second edition is delving deeper to how women think differently. It’s themed Product design and commercialization.

Did you know there’s a difference between Project manager vs Product manager, Product analyst vs Data analyst vs Business analyst?

Register now for the Women in Tech fireside chat 2.0 let’s talk innovation and the product market.

Date: October 29th, 2021

Time: 10.00 am

Register: Click Here to Register

Learn about the skills required for these positions, the innovation process for developing a product, design and marketing.

Sponsored Content