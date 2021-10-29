Here is how the P&G ‘Always Keeping Girls in School’ Launch Event went

Who else is joining me on this yay mood? The P&G’s ‘Always Keeping Girls in School’ (AKGIS) Program has kicked-off again for the year 2021.

Before giving you the full gist, can I hear all the girls in the house scream –

I am smart

I am confident

I am beautiful

I can be all that I want to be!!!

You guys know how excited I always am when there is news about empowering women or young girls and that’s exactly what P&G is doing with this amazing program. It’s sad that many girls in Nigeria are still challenged with lack of access to sanitary pads and having no education on menstrual hygiene management which has kept many of them out of school.

That is why I was super excited to see the news about P&G’s Always Keeping Girls in School Program (AKGIS).

If you are wondering what AKGIS is all about, the program is a key intervention targeted at enhancing girls’ knowledge and practices around reproductive health through life skill training, provision of emergency sanitary kits and mobilization of stakeholders support for menstrual hygiene management in schools. The program is inspired by the Always brand purpose (to unleash women and girls’ confidence so they can be whoever they want to be) and by Procter & Gamble’s commitment to gender equality building a world where everyone sees equal. Since 2008, P&G has implemented the program across Africa including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. The program has reached over 200,000 girls and donating over 13 million pads.

This year’s launch ceremony took place at the Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja on Tuesday the October 12, 2021 and had in attendance; Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria; Her Excellency, Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun state; Her Excellency, Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi state, the Honorable Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Talen, the Honorable Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba amongst a host of other bigwigs.

You can click here to watch a recap of the event.

I am hoping to see a Nigeria where no girl is kept out of school because of her period!

Sponsored Content