35 Years Together! See How Yemi & Dolapo Osinbajo Mark Their Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s always a joy to witness a love story that stands the test of time, and today, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo are celebrating a remarkable 35 years of love, laughter, and partnership.

To mark this special milestone, the couple shared sweet messages on Instagram, reflecting on their incredible journey together. From expressing their gratitude to each other to reminiscing about the little moments that have shaped their bond, their posts beautifully highlight a love that continues to grow stronger with time.

In his message, Yemi shared how grateful he is for Dolapo, saying

My darling @dolapoosinbajo , every year of these 35 years you’ve proved that true love is not a myth or a fanciful phrase—through your willingness to give up everything for me and our children, through your generosity with your time, skills, and great faith by which you have helped us all navigate our sometimes bewildering journeys.

In all of this, you’ve written several books, run several national prayer meetings, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people in different skills, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens!

I thank God daily for the gift of you to me.

I love you always Dolly.

Happy 35th Anniversary.
Yemi.

Dolapo also thanked God for the 35 years they’ve spent together, saying:

Thanking God for 35 years of love, affection and joy.

I cherish the gift of you,
I love you.

Happy anniversary.

See how they both celebrated their anniversary with their Instagram posts

