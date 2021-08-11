Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

Binge Watch 6 Episodes of Ronke Odusanya's Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

BN TV

Catch Harrison Gwamnishu on the New Episode of "What's Happening With Ruggedman"

BN TV

Sarkodie's "No Pressure" Album Release Party was Lit🔥

BN TV Movies & TV

Broda Shaggi's Musical Drama "Save The State" is an "Ode to the Nation of Our Dreams" | WATCH

BN TV Music

Watch Ladipoe's Acoustic Medley of Some of His Favorite Songs on BN

BN TV

Seun Kuti Joins Moet & Nicole in Episode 3 of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

OC Ukeje stars in Obi Emelonye's forthcoming film "Black Mail" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Davido recounts Getting Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug On-board for "A Better Time" Album Collaboration

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Lydia Dinga - Her Fun-Filled Girls Trip to Manchester

BN TV

Binge Watch 6 Episodes of Ronke Odusanya’s Comedy Series “Sàlàyé È”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Actress and movie producer Ronke Odusanya has a comedy web series titled “Sàlàyé È” and you can catch up on the first six episodes right here.

“Sàlàyé È” is a Ronnies TV Production, produced by Ronke Odusanya who plays the lead character. It also stars Mercy Aigbe, Babatunde Hamzat, Esther Kalajaiye, Soliu Gbolagade, Atinuke Kareem, Ibrahim Rasheed, Femi Adewole, Eniitan Odugbemi and many others. Catch up below!

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?
css.php