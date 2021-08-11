Binge Watch 6 Episodes of Ronke Odusanya’s Comedy Series “Sàlàyé È”

Actress and movie producer Ronke Odusanya has a comedy web series titled “Sàlàyé È” and you can catch up on the first six episodes right here.

“Sàlàyé È” is a Ronnies TV Production, produced by Ronke Odusanya who plays the lead character. It also stars Mercy Aigbe, Babatunde Hamzat, Esther Kalajaiye, Soliu Gbolagade, Atinuke Kareem, Ibrahim Rasheed, Femi Adewole, Eniitan Odugbemi and many others. Catch up below!

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6: